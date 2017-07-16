Tennova Hospice focuses on the patient and the family

Some say this world is not our home; we are just passing through. But, many of us know home is where the heart is. Home is the place we find genuine care from people we love. Not only that, home is a place of healing and comfort at the end of life.

That’s the care given by Tennova Healthcare Hospice.

Hospice is specialized care for dying patients from the comfort of their own home. Hospice is a service of care designed to provide comfort and support to patients and their families when a life-limiting illness no longer responds to cure-oriented treatments. Hospice care is provided by a team-oriented group of specially trained, professionals, volunteers and family members to address all symptoms of disease which not only include the patient’s physical pain but also emotional discomfort and spiritual/social concerns. Hospice focuses on both the patient and the family by offering a variety of bereavement and support services before and after a patient’s death.

Tennova Hospice includes physician-directed services, advanced nursing care, medications, medical equipment/supplies, 24-hour on-call availability, crisis counseling, medical social services, bereavement services, and respite care.

Tennova Hospice services are available at home in the following counties: Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Grainger, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Hamblen, Sevier and Union County.

Who pays for hospice care? The Medicare Hospice Benefit, Medicaid Hospice Benefit and most private insurers pay for costs of hospice care related to the life-limiting illness. The Medicare benefit covers virtually all aspects of hospice care with little out-of-pocket expense to the patient or family.

Tennova Hospice has a legacy of providing quality, depth of in-home care that originated the Sisters of Mercy of Saint Mary’s Hospital. The Hospice believes a patient can enjoy a quality of life at the most critical time in their home, which is a place families gather to celebrate milestones and support one another in times of need.

For more information talk with your physician and contact Tennova Healthcare Hospice, 7447 Andersonville Pike, Knoxville, Tn., 37938. You can call Tennova Hospice at (865) 925-5500.