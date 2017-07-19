Water Boil Notice for the East Sevier County Utility District

From TDEC official Eric Webber:
Due to water outages, we have reason to suspect that the water distributed to the customers of the East Sevier County Utility District may be contaminated. Until further notice, water customers are advised to boil water prior to using it for drinking or food preparation. As a precaution, customers should take the following steps:
- Prior to boiling, the water should be strained through a clean cloth to remove any sediment or floating material.
- The water should then be heated to a vigorous boil, and the rolling boil should be maintained for one minutes to ensure disinfection.
- Water samples are being collected and tested. Customers can return to normal usage once results are confirmed that water is safe to use. This takes about 24-48 hours.
- Customers can pick up one case of spring water per household per day at the East Sevier County Utility District office located at 1529 Alpine Drive.
