The Wizard of Oz – Young Performers Edition at Children’s Theatre

Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with The Ritchie Company, will present the Young Performers’ Edition of “The Wizard of Oz,” based on the classic book by L. Frank Baum and the classic motion picture owned by Turner Entertainment and distributed by Warner Bros.



The live stage play will be performed July 14 – 30, Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.; Sundays at 3 p.m.



This musical play contains all the favorite songs and scenes from the famous film, with the timeless characters of the book: Dorothy, Toto, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Cowardly Lion, the Wicked Witch of the West and more. The score by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg contains some of the most iconic songs of the theatre: “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” “Follow The Yellow-Brick Road,” and We’re Off To See The Wizard.”



The play is performed by 29 talented young actors, from ages 8 to 17. Isabelle Hannah plays Dorothy, and Kennis Van Dyke plays her nemesis, The Witch. Ethan Turbyfill, Keegan Spurr, and Andrew Fetterolf play the Scarecrow. Tin Man, and Lion, respectively.



Eight actors are making their KCT debuts: Sydney Allen, Grace Bell, Alice Bramblett, India Bramblett, Caroline Moss, Leeland Robbins, Alyssa Vogt, and Amelia White. The rest of the cast includes Karlee Beets, Logan Bell, Jenna Blumberg, Ava Bradshaw, Caleb DeLong, Nilah El-Amin, Campbell Ella, Nico Ellerbusch, Kathryn Payne, Maddy Grace Payne, Averi Richardson, Brycen Ritchie, Laura Snyder, Madelyn White, and John Wolff.



Dennis E. Perkins directs the production. The musical director is Paul Jones. High-school student Draven Copeland is the stage manager. The show’s designers are all high-school students: Wheeler Moon, Derrick Washington, Jr., and Bethany Moon. Derrick Washington, Jr., KCT’s current directing intern, is also the Assistant Director. KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.