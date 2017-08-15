BBQ to benefit youth sports organization ‘Love All’

By on No Comment

Friday, Aug. 25th starts at 5 p.m.
Location: 3508 Maryville Pike
Knoxville, Tennessee 27920

Cost is only $10.00 per person. Includes Hickory Smoke BBQ, beans and drinks (tea, water, lemonade)

Free Parking
Celebrity Dunk’n Booth
Dunk WVLT-TV’s Alan Williams

Each tickets get one chance to win two nights stay in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Get your tickets today.

Established in 2001, the LOVE ALL mission is to provide free tennis lessons to at-risk children while throwing into the match children from more stable Christian homes to teach all, to LOVE ALLContact: rocky@LoveAllorg.com

BBQ to benefit youth sports organization ‘Love All’ added by on
View all posts by design →

Related posts:

  1. Emerald Youth Golf Classic with Inky Johnson Oct. 2 to Benefit Inner City Sports
  2. My love for sports … it just came naturally
  3. Kimberly Williams-Paisley, ‘The Blair Garner Show’ host Nashville ‘Disco Party’ to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association

You must be logged in to post a comment Login