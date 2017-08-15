BBQ to benefit youth sports organization ‘Love All’

Friday, Aug. 25th starts at 5 p.m.

Location: 3508 Maryville Pike

Knoxville, Tennessee 27920

Cost is only $10.00 per person. Includes Hickory Smoke BBQ, beans and drinks (tea, water, lemonade)

Free Parking

Celebrity Dunk’n Booth

Dunk WVLT-TV’s Alan Williams

Each tickets get one chance to win two nights stay in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Get your tickets today.

Established in 2001, the LOVE ALL mission is to provide free tennis lessons to at-risk children while throwing into the match children from more stable Christian homes to teach all, to LOVE ALL. Contact: rocky@LoveAllorg.com