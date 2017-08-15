BBQ to benefit youth sports organization ‘Love All’

Friday, Aug. 25th starts at 5 p.m.
Location: 3508 Maryville Pike
Knoxville, Tennessee 27920
Cost is only $10.00 per person. Includes Hickory Smoke BBQ, beans and drinks (tea, water, lemonade)
Free Parking
Celebrity Dunk’n Booth
Dunk WVLT-TV’s Alan Williams
Each tickets get one chance to win two nights stay in Gatlinburg, Tennessee
Get your tickets today.
Established in 2001, the LOVE ALL mission is to provide free tennis lessons to at-risk children while throwing into the match children from more stable Christian homes to teach all, to LOVE ALL. Contact: rocky@LoveAllorg.com
