‘Bells for Life’ campaign brings attention to organ donation

Tennessee Driver Services Centers partner with Donate Life Tennessee

The “Bells for Life” program kicked off in July in collaboration with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Donate Life Tennessee. Six driver services centers are participating in the program. The goal is to encourage customers to say “Yes” to organ and tissue donation by signing up on the Donate Life Tennessee organ and tissue registry. Every time someone registers to be an organ and tissue donor an examiner will invite them to ring a bell in celebration. Over 98% of registered organ and tissue donors register at the centers when getting and/or renewing their driver’s license, permit or state I.D.

Centers in Jackson in Madison County, Strawberry Plains in Knox County, Heart Lane and Hickory Hollow in Davidson County and Summer Avenue and Shelby Drive in Shelby County are participating in the campaign.

“One of our main focuses is saving lives on Tennessee roadways, and the “Bells for Life” program provides an opportunity for our employees to help save lives every day,” Driver Services Director Michael Hogan said. “Currently in Tennessee 38% of licensed drivers have registered to be an organ and tissue donor, and our goal is to reach and exceed the national average which is over 50%. We will be acknowledging those centers who show a significant increase in registrations, however more important will be the impact on the close to 3,000 Tennesseans waiting for a lifesaving transplant.”

One person can save eight lives as an organ donor and improve the lives of up to 50 or more through tissue donation. An average of 20 people die each day because an organ did not become available in time. In fact, every ten minutes another name is added to the national organ transplant waiting list. Over 1 million tissue transplants are preformed each year.

To register to be an organ and tissue donor or specify your decision go to www.donatelifetn.org. Remember to share your decision with your family.