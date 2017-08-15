Bill Whitacre to Perform in Edgewood Park This Thursday

Edgewood Park Neighborhood Association invites everyone to the organization’s “Third Thursday in the Park” this coming Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

This month’s free music will be provided by William L. “Bill” Whitacre, a resident of Farragut who regularly performs acoustic bluegrass and folk tunes at the Museum of Appalachia and at events throughout Tennessee and the Southeast. Bring a blanket or chair; bring your family and friends; and enjoy this event at the Edgewood Park Gazebo.

Also, Edgewood Park’s regular monthly neighborhood meeting will be held this evening (Aug. 15) at the Larry Cox Senior Center, 3109 Ocoee Trail. The group will vote on changes to the bylaws; discuss upcoming events; hear from Circuit Court Clerk candidate Tim Wheeler; and receive reports from the sponsorship, welcome, and events committees.