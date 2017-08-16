Burlington Residents Association to Host Block Party

The Burlington Residents Association invites you to their Pop-Up Block Party from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Aug. 19, in “historic downtown Burlington.”

The event will be held on Holston Drive in the parking lot between State Burners and the Elks Lodge.

“When you bring community together, community progresses together,” said President Dasha Lundy.

The event will include food, the music of D.J.D., and lots of fun!

If you would like to be a vendor, it’s not too late. Call or text Kim Thaxton at 865-454-3049 to register for a free booth.