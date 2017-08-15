Candidate Meet and Greet August 21

There will be a Candidate Meet and Greet on Monday, August 21, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Alice Bell Baptist Church, 3305 Alice Bell Road.
 
This event is co-hosted by the Alice Bell/Springhill Neighborhood Association, Fountain City Town Hall, Historic Gibbs Drive Neighborhood Association, Historic Fourth and Gill Neighborhood Association, Town Hall East, Burlington Residents Association, Historic Sutherland Heights Neighborhood Association and the Edgewood Park Neighborhood Association.
 
Voters will elect five new members to the nine-member Knoxville City Council this year. Come hear the candidates!
 
Early voting runs through August 24. Election Day is August 29.

