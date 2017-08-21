Careacter Star Athletes for the week of August 21, 2017

Week 1 of the 2017 high school football season is in the books and Careacter Star Athletes from the 20 schools in The Focus’ coverage area are listed here.
The awards are based on attitude, careacter, grades, community service and performance.
Dave Moore, founder of the Careacter Star Athlete program, expressed his appreciation to the schools and head coaches for submitting their honorees, as this program takes on a new format in recognizing these recipients.

DAVID ACTON
Farragut

BRANDON BURGESS
The King’s Academy

ALEX DALTON
Christian Academy of Knoxville

ETHAN DANIELS
Carter

AARON DYKES
Hardin Valley Academy

DAKOTA FAWVER
Central

CAMERON FLANARY
Bearden

BRYSON GARRETT
Karns

HUNTER GREEN
Webb School

ALEX HART
Powell
JALEN JONES
Gibbs

RAFE KEYES
Concord Christian School

HUNTER LAM
Halls

DANIEL LEADBETTER
West

JAKE MAHONEY
Knoxville Catholic

RYAN MEDDERS
Grace Christian Academy

JOHN NETHERTON
South-Doyle

JAZINE PELCHER
Austin-East

JOEY SMITH
Fulton

NAAMAN WEBB
Seymour

