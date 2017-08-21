Careacter Star Athletes for the week of August 21, 2017

Week 1 of the 2017 high school football season is in the books and Careacter Star Athletes from the 20 schools in The Focus’ coverage area are listed here.

The awards are based on attitude, careacter, grades, community service and performance.

Dave Moore, founder of the Careacter Star Athlete program, expressed his appreciation to the schools and head coaches for submitting their honorees, as this program takes on a new format in recognizing these recipients.

DAVID ACTON

Farragut

BRANDON BURGESS

The King’s Academy

ALEX DALTON

Christian Academy of Knoxville

ETHAN DANIELS

Carter

AARON DYKES

Hardin Valley Academy

DAKOTA FAWVER

Central

CAMERON FLANARY

Bearden

BRYSON GARRETT

Karns

HUNTER GREEN

Webb School

ALEX HART

Powell

JALEN JONES

Gibbs

RAFE KEYES

Concord Christian School

HUNTER LAM

Halls

DANIEL LEADBETTER

West

JAKE MAHONEY

Knoxville Catholic

RYAN MEDDERS

Grace Christian Academy

JOHN NETHERTON

South-Doyle

JAZINE PELCHER

Austin-East

JOEY SMITH

Fulton

NAAMAN WEBB

Seymour