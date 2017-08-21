Careacter Star Athletes for the week of August 21, 2017

Week 1 of the 2017 high school football season is in the books and Careacter Star Athletes from the 20 schools in The Focus’ coverage area are listed here.
The awards are based on attitude, careacter, grades, community service and performance.
Dave Moore, founder of the Careacter Star Athlete program, expressed his appreciation to the schools and head coaches for submitting their honorees, as this program takes on a new format in recognizing these recipients.
DAVID ACTON
Farragut
BRANDON BURGESS
The King’s Academy
ALEX DALTON
Christian Academy of Knoxville
ETHAN DANIELS
Carter
AARON DYKES
Hardin Valley Academy
DAKOTA FAWVER
Central
CAMERON FLANARY
Bearden
BRYSON GARRETT
Karns
HUNTER GREEN
Webb School
ALEX HART
Powell
JALEN JONES
Gibbs
RAFE KEYES
Concord Christian School
HUNTER LAM
Halls
DANIEL LEADBETTER
West
JAKE MAHONEY
Knoxville Catholic
RYAN MEDDERS
Grace Christian Academy
JOHN NETHERTON
South-Doyle
JAZINE PELCHER
Austin-East
JOEY SMITH
Fulton
NAAMAN WEBB
Seymour
You must be logged in to post a comment Login