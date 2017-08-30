East Tennessee Libertarian Party To Hold Monthly Meeting in Knoxville

City Council Candidate Harry Tindell, Loudon Co Democratic Party Chairman Larry Best, and State Rep Candidate Zach Houk Will Be This Month’s Guests

The East Tennessee Libertarian Party (ETNLP) will host its 14th monthly meeting on Thursday, August 31 at Quaker Steak and Luke on Kingston Pike. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature several speakers on a range of topics, including:

Zach Houk, Libertarian Candidate for 13th District State Representative, will be there to talk about his campaign and the future of East Tennessee.

Larry Best, Chairman of Loudon County Democratic Party, will speak about what he believes is a libertarian approach to tackle climate change.

Harry Tindell, candidate for Knoxville City Council 4th District, will speak about his priorities and the future of the city of Knoxville.

Members and non-members alike are encouraged to attend.

About ETNLP: The ETNLP is a recognized local chapter of the Libertarian Party of Tennessee and advocates for individual freedom, natural rights, free markets, and restoration of a truly limited Constitutional government. The group has seen tremendous growth in both reach and attendance. The party’s meetings often feature notable area politicians and this meeting will be no exception.



For more information please go to ETNLP.org, follow us on Facebook, or contact ETNLP Chairman Justin Cornett via text or phone 865.454.3449 or via email at jac122578@gmail.com.