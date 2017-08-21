The Eclipse of August 21, 2017

By Ralphine Major

It has been widely reported in the news for months. A total eclipse is set to take place on August 21, 2017—the first one in 38 years!

I barely remember the eclipse of 1979. It did not receive all the media attention that this one has even before it occurs.

Some schools are closing for the afternoon or the entire day. Many businesses will be closed.

Millions of protective eyeglasses have been purchased for viewing the eclipse, and some have been recalled.

The highly anticipated event may only last around two minutes in most locations across the United States.

Already, dozens of meteorologists are scheduled to be on location at several sites from the west coast all the way to the east coast.

The city of Sweetwater in East Tennessee is reported to be a prime spot for viewing this amazing event.

It does not take a rare total eclipse to appreciate the views our Creator has given us to enjoy every day.

From beautiful sunrises in the morning to breathtaking sunsets in the evening, every day is a special event available for our viewing.

We need only take the time to stop and enjoy it.

The majestic wonders all around us are gifts from our Heavenly Father.

The first verse in the Bible reminds us of His greatness. “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” Genesis 1:1 KJV