ETPA accepting nominations for 2017 Preservation Awards

Deadline for Nominations is August 30, 2017

The East Tennessee Preservation Alliance (ETPA) is now accepting nominations for the 2017 East Tennessee Preservation Awards which recognize outstanding individuals, organizations, and projects contributing to historic preservation efforts within the sixteen county ETPA region. The awards will be presented as part of the East Tennessee Preservation Conference to be held on October 27 in Clinton.

Everyone is encouraged to submit nominations of historic (50+ years old) residential or commercial projects that have been completed recently or nominate an individual or organization that has recently and significantly contributed to furthering historic preservation in our region.

Examples of eligible nominations include:

Corporate or civic leadership in preservation

Completed restoration of a historic home or commercial building

Preservation through continuing maintenance of a historic home or commercial building

Infill construction compatible with historic neighborhoods

Downtown and neighborhood revitalization programs

Exceptional volunteer service for historic preservation-related causes

Outstanding media coverage of preservation issues

Heritage tourism sites, programs or leadership

A nomination form and complete list of past winners is available at www.knoxheritage.org/etpa.