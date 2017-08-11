ETTAC Launches New Evening Program for People with Disabilities

The East Tennessee Technology Access Center will launch a new evening program, SPARK, for young adults with disabilities beginning on Monday, September 11, 2017. Daily activities will include art, music, recreation, tutoring and literacy skills as well as skills-building classes such as robotics, gardening, and photography. The program will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at ETTAC’s South Knoxville location.

“Whether participants are here to learn vocational skills, socialization, or just to have a good time and get out of the house, we want the SPARK program to be a safe and inviting place for people of all abilities”, says Joel Simmons, one of the coordinators of the program, “Our community center approach introduces a whole new set of experiences for our SPARK participants, and it allows us to spread the word about other assistive technology services that ETTAC offers.”

SPARK is open to people of any ability ages 14+, including siblings and friends. Participants will work with ETTAC staff and caregivers to develop a plan to meet their personal, academic, and vocational goals. The weeknight program offers parents and caregivers respite time and an opportunity to learn about other ETTAC services. Varied participation options are available.

For more information about program curriculum and registration, please call 865-219-0130 or email jsimmons@ettac.org. Registration is available online at www.ettac.org.