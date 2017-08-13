Focus to recognize Careacter Star Athletes

By Steve Williams

Careacter Star Athletes are coming to The Knoxville Focus.

Beginning Aug. 21 and each week throughout the 2017 high school football season, recipients of the Careacter Star Athlete award from the 21 teams in The Focus’ coverage area will be recognized. That includes the 19 football programs in Knox County plus Seymour High and The King’s Academy.

The award is based on attitude, careacter, grades, community service and performance and honorees are selected by their respective head coach and coaching staff.

Those eligible for the award include not only the players, but any student connected with the football program.

Dave Moore, a former high school coach and teacher, founded the Careacter Star Athlete award program 14 years ago.

“I am very grateful and appreciative to The Knoxville Focus for adopting and joining hands in uniting with the Careacter Star Athlete program and being a big part of it now and an integral part,” said Moore.

Other newspapers outside of Knox County also will be recognizing honorees in their counties throughout the East Tennessee area, said Moore.

“Some players may only get in a game for a play or two or sometimes not at all, but throughout the week they have contributed to the team, and in the games they have supported their teammates and been ready if needed,” said Moore.

“On and off the field, they continue to ‘do right’ – which are the two words in the heart of the star of our logo,” added Moore. “Their performance as a person also deserves to be recognized. That’s what this award is all about.”

The Careacter Star Athlete awards also are presented in boys and girls basketball and Moore said plans are underway to add baseball and softball next spring.

“I am very excited to begin offering recognition to our deserving Careacter Star Athletes every week, either in print or on our website,” said Focus editor Marianne Dedmon. “A little recognition can go such a long way in encouraging these teens and I am thrilled that The Focus can help.”

The Focus’ website is www.knoxfocus.com.