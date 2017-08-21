Food for Thought

By Rosie Moore

I recently gave a gift card to a family member for her birthday from Logan’s Roadhouse, which made her very happy. We love enjoying our repast there and were disgruntled when they moved from Knoxville to Sevierville, even though it’s a lovely drive there.

Did you know there are 2100 restaurants in Knoxville? I didn’t have time to categorize them for there are so many varieties and also so many that are represented by different countries, such as Greek, Italian, Chinese and Vietnamese.

It has long been accepted that the first establishments that we would consider restaurants originated in Paris, in the mid-18th century. “Restaurant” is a French word that originally referred to a type of restorative meat broth or bouillion created by steaming various types of meat.

The very first restaurant opened in 1765 by a man called Boulanger. No one ever knew his first name. But this fact is controversial and has been challenged by many other restauranteurs. The need for public eateries was firmly established as far back as the Roman Empire and ancient China.

When peasants and farmers brought their livestock and other goods to the urban markets, often they traveled for several days at a time. This brought about the earliest form of restaurants–the roadside inn.

There are so many different types of eateries, such as fine dining, fast-food, casual dining, and family style. Obesity is on the rise in the USA, so, be careful if you eat out a lot. Tell them to go light with the salt, omit the butter and rolls, and enjoy a fresh vegetable salad along with grilled chicken or fish.

I have many favorite places to go and eat besides Logan’s but I’ll only mention three of them: Panera Bread (which my son says is for “girls”) for casual dining, Chick Fil-A and Mcdonald’s for Fast-Food, and Ye Olde Country

Steakhouse for fine dining. Bon Appetit!

Thought for the day: Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink, or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothing? but strive first for the kingdom of Good and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Matthew 6:25, 33

Send comments to: rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.