HealthCare 21 to host free ‘Focus on Oncology’ events at Knoxville Museum of Art

The public is invited to attend a creative workshop, employer symposium and art exhibit on Aug. 22, where cancer patients, caregivers, survivors, businesses and organizations will share stories and offer means of support.

The three-part free event, called “Focus on Oncology,” is presented by HealthCare 21 Business Coalition (HC21), a Knoxville nonprofit committed to improving the quality and cost of health care in the region. The event will take place at the Knoxville Museum of Art.

“Every person affected by cancer experiences a unique journey,” HC21 President and CEO Gaye Fortner said. “The primary goal of ‘Focus on Oncology’ is to bring patients, caregivers and families together and show them that although their journeys are different, they are not alone.

“Each event aims to provide support and assistance for those facing difficult emotions, challenges and experiences with cancer from a creative workshop to workplace education to art.”

Registration for the three events on Tuesday, Aug. 22, is available online and includes:

Creative Expressions Workshop – 9-11:30 a.m.

Cancer patients, family members, caregivers and survivors can write, draw or paint to express their experiences with cancer. Supplies will be provided.

Focus on Oncology Symposium for Employers – 12:30-5:30 p.m.

The symposium will educate employers, professionals and human resource staff about health care policies and programs for companies to ensure the well-being of employees with cancer. The event will feature three keynote speakers and two discussion panels.

Lilly Oncology on Canvas (LOOC) – 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The Knoxville Museum of Art will display 70 pieces of artwork created by cancer patients, family members, caregivers and survivors. This will be the first exhibition of the LOOC project in East Tennessee. Knoxville’s Kukuly and the Gypsy Fuego, an acoustic jazz ensemble, will perform. Light refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will be available.

For more information about the “Focus on Oncology” events, visit www.hc21.org. For event registration, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/healthcare-21-business-coalition-8142818505.