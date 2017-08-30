Knox County High School TNReady Scores Outperform State Scores

Knox County high school students who took the 2016-17 TNReady end-of-course exams performed better than the state in all four subject areas and on each end-of-course (EOC) exam. The four subject areas tested are U.S. History, Math, Science and English. The EOC exams are English I, II and III, Alegbra I and II, Geometry, U.S. History, Biology and Chemistry.

Students’ scores on TNReady fall into one of four performance categories: below, approaching, on track or mastered. Students performing on track or mastered met or exceeded course expectations. Knox County students increased the percentage of students in these two categories in two subject areas (English and U.S. History) and decreased the percentage of students labeled below in all four subject areas and seven of the nine EOC subject areas.

In English, high school students take three EOC exams: English I, II and III. Results on each exam improved this year across all three tests—with the highest gains being in English III, which saw a 7 percent increase in the number of students on track or mastered. Across all tests, 39.5 percent of students performed on track or mastered, up 4.2 percent from last year.

On the U.S. History EOC, 39.9 percent of students performed on track or mastered, up 1.4 percent.

There are three high school math courses: Algebra I and II and Geometry. Thirty percent of students performed on track or mastered, which is down 2.1 percent. Results on Algebra II EOC exams saw a 0.2 percent gain in students performing on track or mastered.

There are two science EOC exams offered: Biology and Chemistry. These exams have not yet transitioned to the TNReady model and utilize the old TCAP performance levels of below basic, basic, proficient and advanced. This year 54.7 percent of students performed proficient or advanced on these exams, down 1.3 percent. In 2018-19, Tennessee schools will transition to new, more rigorous academic standards in science. When that happens, students will take a TNReady exam aligned with those standards.

“The TNReady scores that increased are encouraging,” Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said. “Our efforts in literacy have shown positive gains, but we still have work to do—particularly in math and science. I am thankful for our students, teachers and principals, who continue to rise to the challenge of higher district academic expectations.”