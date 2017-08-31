Labor Day: No Change to Garbage and Recycling Schedule

City of Knoxville offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, for the Labor Day holiday, but the city’s hauling contractor, Waste Connections, will run its regular residential garbage and recycling routes, so pickup days will not change next week.

Downtown trash and recycling will run on its regular schedule throughout the Labor Day weekend. The City’s recycling centers will be open for recycling use; the Goodwill attendant will not be available for household goods donations on Monday.

The City’s Solid Waste Management Facility located at 1033 Elm Street will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 2 and Monday, Sept. 4. Amnesty Saturday – normally held on the first Saturday of each month — will be held at the Solid Waste Management Facility on Saturday, Sept. 9, instead. Amnesty Saturday is open to City residents only.

See this city web page for lots of details on disposal of bulky waste, brush pickup, what can and cannot be recycled, and other details of the City’s solid waste management programs.