Legal and Public Notices for the Week of August 14, 2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 26, 2005, executed by ROBERT SADOWITZ, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 12, 2005, at Instrument Number 200510120033389; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, WITH THE HEREDITAMENTS AND APPURTENANCES THERETO APPERTAINING, HEREBY RELEASING ALL CLAIMS TO HOMESTEAD AND DOWN THEREIN. SITUATED IN DISTRICT SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 38TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 3, IN THE RESUBDIVISION OF THE PROPERTY OF STEVE JONES AS SHOWN IN PLAT CABINET M, SLIDE 314-C, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE EASTERN LINE OF COSTER ROAD, CORNER TO LOT 1, AND BEING DISTANT IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 581.8 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF COSTER ROAD AND THE RIGHT- OF-WAY OF INSKIP ROAD, THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING AND ALONG LOT 1, NORTH 58 DEG. 45 MIN, EAST 64.38 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE CONTINUING WITH SAID LOT, SOUTH 76 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST 21.21 FEET TO AN IRON PIN THENCE CONTINUING WITH SAID LOT, NORTH 58 DEG 45 MIN EAST 38.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 2. THENCE ALONG LOT 2, SOUTH 30 DEG 43 MIN. 50 SEC. EAST 57.54 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE CONTINUING WITH SAID LOT SOUTH 53 DEG 20 MIN 50 SEC, WEST 118.92 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EASTERN LINE OF COSTER ROAD, THENCE WITH COSTER ROAD NORTH 30 DEG. 43 MIN 50 SEC WEST 83.74 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF DEAN A, ORR, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1995.

Parcel ID: 069IC02002

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4606 COSTER RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERT SADOWITZ

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: City of Knoxville

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by GARY LEE SUMMERS AND GARY L SUMMERS AND BROOKE S. SUMMERS, to SWAFFORD AND HAYES, Trustee, on May 20, 2005, as Instrument No. 200506010096407 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR IXIS REAL ESTATE CAPITAL TRUST 2005-HE4 MORTGAGE PASS THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-HE4

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN CORRYTON, KNOX COUNTY, STATE OF TN AND BEING DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT EIGHT (8) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 7-R-1, IN THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOTS 7-R AND 7R1, BORUFF FARMS SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET P, SLIDE 153-B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE AND THE LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING DIFFERENT FROM THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, THE SOURCE OF THE NEW DESCRIPTION IS THE RECORDED MAP OF RECORD IN MAP CABINET P, SLIDE 1153-B, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING A PART OF THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ALFRED R. SUFFRIDGE AND WIFE, KATHY B. SUFFRIDGE BY A.P.SUFFRIDGE AND WIFE, M.H. SUFFRIDGE BY WARRANTY DEED DATED FEBRUARY 2, 1995, OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 2176, PAGE 469, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THE ABOVE LEGAL DESCRIPTION BEING THE SAME AS THE LAST DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

PARCEL #021 21109

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO GARY L. SUMMERS, AND WIFE BROOKE S. SUMMERS, BY DEED FROM ALFRED R. SUFFRIDGE AND WIFE, KATHY B. SUFFRIDGE, DATED 04-28-98, RECORDED 05-18-98, IN BOOK 2286, PAGE 918, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TN.

THIS DERIVATION CLAUSE REPRESENTS A 24 MONTH CHAIN OF TITLE.

THE ABOVE INFORMATION IS TO BE USED FOR REFERENCE PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE RELIED ON AS EVIDENCE OF TITLE AND/OR ENCUMBRANCES. ACCORDINGLY, SAID INFORMATION IS FURNISHED AT A REDUCED RATE, AND THE COMPANY`S LIABILITY SHALL IN NO EVENT EXCEED THE AMOUNT PAID FOR SAID INFORMATION.

Tax ID: 021 21109

Current Owner(s) of Property: GARY LEE SUMMERS AND GARY L SUMMERS AND BROOKE S. SUMMERS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6717 BORUFF ROAD, CORRYTON, TN 37721, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Roy Jarnigan Jr. executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lender and Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee(s), which was dated April 30, 2003 and recorded on May 1, 2003 in Instrument No. 200305010099323, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 31, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 7 (OLD 2) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 38TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 17, BLOCK D, INSKIP HOMES SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 158, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST LINE OF HIGHLAND DRIVE WITH THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ELIZABETH STREET; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT WITH THE LINE OF HIGHLAND DRIVE, SOUTH 55 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 152.1 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST, 98.4 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER TO LOT 16; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SAID LOT, NORTH 45 DEGREES 37 MINUTES EAST, 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ELIZABETH STREET; THENCE WITH SAID LINE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 23 MINUTES EAST, 125 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF L.A. BILLIPS & SON, SURVEYORS, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED JANUARY 4, 1964

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ROY JARNIGAN JR. AND WIFE, MARY L. JARNIGAN BY DEED FROM WILLIAM EUGENE MONDAY, JR. AND WIFE, FLORENCE S. MONDAY DATED JANUARY 9, 1964 AND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 1243, PAGE 160 IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER’S OFFICE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD; NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Parcel ID Number: 069HB026

Address/Description: 919 Highland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Roy Jarnigan, Jr..

Other Interested Party(ies): Citibank, N.A., Sears Gold Mastercard.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Betty Irene Bradsher executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., Lender and Robert M. Wilson, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated May 11, 2007 and recorded on May 23, 2007 in Instrument No. 200705230095695, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificate holders of the CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2007-HY7C Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-HY7C, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 29, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, COUNTY OF KNOX, AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, TO WIT:

ALL MY RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN AND TO CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

SITUATE IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 47, OF COKER HILLS, INC., SECOND UNIT SUBDIVISION OF THE A.A. NEWSON ESTATE AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 118, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST LINE OF WHITTLE SPRINGS ROAD AT THE COMMON CORNER BETWEEN LOTS 46 AND 47, SAID BEGINNING POINT BEING DISTANT 220.4 FEET NORTHERLY FROM BORIGHT AVENUE; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT WITH THE DIVIDING THE BETWEEN LOTS 46 AND 47, NORTH 60 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST, 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 4; THENCE WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 4 AND 47, NORTH 29 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST, 60 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 48; THENCE WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 47 AND 48, SOUTH 60 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST, 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST LINE OF WHITTLE SPRINGS ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID LINE, SOUTH 29 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST, 60 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS IDENTICAL WITH THAT IN DEED RECORDED IN BOOK TB 3544, PAGE 1145, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

TAX ID #: 070ID048

BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM EVELYN MARIE RAY AS SET FORTH IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200605220097516 AND RECORDED ON 5/22/2006, KNOX COUNTY RECORDS.

THE SOURCE DEED AS STATED ABOVE IS THE LAST RECORD OF VESTING FILED FOR THIS PROPERTY. THERE HAVE BEEN NO VESTING CHANGES SINCE THE DATE OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED SOURCE.

12 MONTH CHAIN OF TITLE CONSECO FINANCE SERVICING CORPORATION

Grantor: CONSECO FINANCE SERVICING CORPORATION

Grantee: EVELYN MARIE RAY AND BETTY IRENE BRADSHER AS J/T/W/R/S

Date: 4/12/2001 Recorded: 5/2/2001

DVB: 200105020074680 Consideration: $5.00

Parcel ID Number: 070ID 048

Address/Description: 3318 Whittle Springs, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Betty Irene Bradsher.

Other Interested Party(ies): City of Knoxville and Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Bank of America/FIA Card Services, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 30, 2001, executed by JACK AND ELIZABETH MONDAY, conveying certain real property therein described to CUMBERLAND TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded April 24, 2001, at Instrument Number 200104240071862;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THORN GROVE PIKE AT A POINT MARKING THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THORN GROVE PIKE AND THE EASTERLY LINE OF A PRIVATE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST AND WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THORN GROVE PIKE A DISTANCE OF 237.97 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 4 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 250 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 85 DEGREES 45 MINUTES WEST 27.07 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF A PRIVATE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES 24 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 327.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 097JB008

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5800 THORNGROVE PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JACK AND ELIZABETH MONDAY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: First Tennessee Bank National Association, Cavalry Portfolio Services, LLC The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 3, 2005, executed by TAI TAN NGUYEN, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M WILSON JR, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 11, 2005, at Instrument Number 200505110090224;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE (CWALT 2005-20CB) who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER NINETY ONE (91), THE WOODS AT WEST VALLEY SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200401160070296, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 132PC030

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 9612 STONE CANYON LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): TAI TAN NGUYEN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: AMSOUTH BANKThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on August 30, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT MARK HUDGINS, to EVERGREEN TITLE & ESCROW, Trustee, on September 3, 2003, as Instrument No. 200309100030545 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-RS10

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 7 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS:

WITHIN THE 17TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 32, IN SCOTT`S OAKHILL ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION TO KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 8, IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE, SAID LOTS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN BY MAP AFORESAID, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION WAS TAKEN FROM THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 8, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JENNIFER L. MEDLEY, UNMARRIED, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 7, 2000, FROM JOHN D. SEIVERS AND GIGI L. SEIVERS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NO. 200007120002382, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEED DATED ____________, 2003 AND OF RECORD BY INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200309100030544 IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 081FE-004

Current Owner(s) of Property: ROBERT MARK HUDGINS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 514 EAST CHURCHWELL AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: PHEBE & HUMBERTO ARMAS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 3, 2004, executed by BRANDI M HUTCHESON, conveying certain real property therein described to TIM WILLIAMS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 13, 2004, at Instrument Number 200412130047979;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE (CWALT 2005-03CB) who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 9TH, FORMERLY 14TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 26TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 2-R, IN WHAT IS KNOWN AS RESUBDIVISION OF PART OF LOT 2, OF TRACT 5, IN THE CALEB BAKER ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID ADDITION OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET C, SLIDE 96-D (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 49), REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE; SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO SAID MAP BOOK FOR THE MEETS AND BOUNDS DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 109FE001

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1127 E RED BUD RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BRANDI M HUTCHESON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 7, 1979, executed by Hurdle Helton, Jr. and Debra Helton, conveying certain real property therein described to NEIL M. KEATING, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 11, 1979, in Deed Book 1886, Page 105 and re-recorded September 21, 1979 in Deed Book 1887, Page 750, as assumed by KENNELL R. ADKINS, VICKIE B. ADKINS in that Deed dated March 4, 1983, recorded March 10, 1983 in Deed/Mortgage Book 1780, Page 512, in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF SALOMON BROS MORTGAGE SECURITIES VII, INC. MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 1997-HUD2 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. EIGHT (8) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST SIDE OF SMITH SCHOOL ROAD SAID IRON PIN BEING DISTANT 4,150 FEET MORE OR LESS, IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF SMITH SCHOOL ROAD WITH THE CENTER LINE OF WILL MERRITT ROAD, SAID IRON PIN ALSO MARKING A COMMON CORNER OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY BELONGING TO ROLAND BOYD STINNETT; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT WITH SMITH SCHOOL ROAD, SOUTH 41 DEG. 55 MIN. EAST, 104.59 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE ROAD, SOUTH 20 DEG. 40 MIN. EAST, 83.13 FEET TO AN ANGLE IRON; THENCE SOUTH 70 DEG. 08 MIN. WEST, 557.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 38 DEG. 23 MIN. WEST, 122.87 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 56 DEG. 59 MIN. EAST, 66.54 FEET TO A CEDAR; THENCE SOUTH 80 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST; 148.12 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 51 DEG. 40 MIN. EAST, 381.95 FEET TO AN IRON PIN THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.52 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF G.T. TROTTER, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 29, 1979. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS.

Parcel ID: 087 045

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be RR 1 SMITH SCHOOL ROAD, KODAK, TN 37764. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): KENNELL R. ADKINS, VICKIE B. ADKINS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DONNA F CLABOUGH, to Wesley D. Turner , Trustee, on June 29, 2004, as Instrument No. 200407150004650 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2004 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-WHQ1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATE in District No. Nine of Knox County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 2 of Brown Mountain Subdivision, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin on the Western line of Brown Mountain Loop Road where Lots 1 and 2 join; thence South 83 deg. 14 min. West 192.42 feet to an iron stake in the East line of Lot No. 13; thence in a Southerly direction, South 20 deg. 13 min. East 110 feet to a point in the East line of Lot No. 13 to an iron pin in the Northern line of Lot No. 3; thence along the Northern line of Lot No. 3 in a Northeasterly direction, North 79 deg. 47 min. East 198.3 feet to an iron pin in the Western line of Brown Mountain Loop Road; thence along the Western line of Brown Mountain Loop Road North 24 deg. 54 min. West 100 feet to the place of BEGINNING; according to the survey of W.E. Lack, Engineer, Knoxville, Tennessee, dated April 10, 1952.

SUBJECT to a Permissive Use Agreement for the right of a fence to be on Lot 1 for 2.0 feet, dated February 25, 1994, and of record in Deed Book 2132, Page 1120, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 124P A 016.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: DONNA F CLABOUGH

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 713 Brown Mountain Loop Road, Knoxville, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FIRST TENNESSEE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AND CHRYSLER CREDIT CORPORATION AND MARK MACNAUGHTON, MD AND UNIVERSITY ANESTHESIA AND WORLDWIDE ASSET PURCHASING, II, LLC AND HSBC CARD SERVICES, INC. AND CAPTIAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A AND PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RHONDA KAY LEE

IN RE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. JAMES RICHARD LEE

193602-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RHONDA KAY LEE a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RHONDA KAY LEE it is ordered that said defendant RHONDA KAY LEE file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Lawrence W. Kelly, an Attorneys whose address is, 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 460 Atlanta, GA 30319 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 4th day of August, 2017.

________________________________

Clerk and Master

Non-RESIDENT NOTICE

DOCKET NO: 139790

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE

THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, PLAINTIFF

VS

KATHERINE STELLA WARREN, DEFENDANT.

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE ORIGINAL FILE AND THE COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE HERETOFORE FILED BY THE PLAINTIFF, THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, THAT THE DEFENDANT, KATHERINE STELLA WARREN, IS BELIEVED TO BE A RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE AND HER WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED SO THAT ORDINARY PROCESS CANNOT BE SERVED UPON HER. IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT, KATHERINE STELLA WARREN, FILE HER ANSWER WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND A COPY TO THE PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY, R. BRANDON WHITE, WHO’S ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURT, SUITE D. SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, EXCLUSIVE OF THE DAY OF PUBLICATION, OR A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AND THE CAUSE SET FOR HEARING EX PARTE AS TO HER. FURTHER FOR THE PURPOSE OF HEARING THE MATTER, IT IS TO BE HEARD ON OCTOBER 5, 2017, AT 9:00 A.M. OR AS SOON AS THIS CAUSE CAN BE HEARD IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURTROOM, KNOX COUTNY COURTHOUSE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE. FURTHER, THAT FAILURE TO ANSWER BEFORE OR APPEAR ON THAT DATE WILL RESULT IN THE JUDGMENT BEING TAKEN AGAINST HER AND ENTRY OF A FINAL ORDER. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS, IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, FOR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 26TH DAY OF JULY, 2017

KNOX COUNTY FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

BY: MIKE HAMMOND, CLERK

Non-resident Notice

JEREMY L. OSBORNE – VS- RYANNE E. KASIK

DOCKET #140724

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT RYANNE E. KASIK IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPONE DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON RYANNE E. KASIK.

IT IS ORDERED THAT THE DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY JEREMY L . OSBORNE, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH N/A, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS N/A, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGEMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 19TH DAY OF JULY , 2017.

Non-resident Notice

SHAILJA SHARMA RATTAN – VS ARUN RATTAN

DOCKET #126070

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT ARUN RATTAN IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPONE DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON ARUN RATTAN.

IT IS ORDERED THAT THE DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY SHAILJA SHARMA RATTAN, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH FELISHA B. WHITE, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURT SUITE D. SEYMOUR, TN 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGEMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 18TH DAY OF JULY , 2017.

Non-resident Notice

To: THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS

JUAN TOMAS DOMINGO -Vs- MICAELA JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL

Docket # 140729

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant MICAELAaa JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon MICAELA JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by JUAN TOMAS DOMINGO, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with TROY WESTON, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 400 W. CHURCH AVE. SUITE 101 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 3RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

S/Mike Hammond

Mike Hammond

Clerk

S/Kathy Lewis

KATHY LEWIS

mDeputy Clerk

Non-resident Notice

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR.

IN RE: MDK ENTERPRISES, LLC v. EDDIE JOHNSON AKA EDDIE JOHNSON, SR.

¬NO. 194072-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR., non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon defendants THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR., it is ordered that said defendants, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR., file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Lawrence W. Kelly, an Attorney whose address is, 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Suite 460 Atlanta, GA 30319, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 3RD day of August, 2017.

______________________________ Clerk and Master

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LOIS MAY GOODMAN DOCKET NUMBER 79226-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of JULY 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

LOIS MAY GOODMAN

who died Apr 9, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 28TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF LOIS MAY GOODMAN

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CHARLES EDWARDS; ADMINISTRATOR

3800 HAMPTON AVE.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37914

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BARBARA HALL DOCKET NUMBER 79216-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of JULY 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

BARBARA HALL

who died Jun 17, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF BARBARA HALL PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

MARSHA JEAN HALL; ADMINISTRATRIX

4200 FULTON DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DARYL SINGLETON DOCKET NUMBER 79236-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 2ND day of AUGUST 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

DARYL SINGLETON

who died Jun 8, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the abovenamed Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 2ND day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF DARYL SINGLETON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

TAWONNA KELLY; CO-ADMINISTRATRIX

3653 EDGEBROOKE DR., #312, BRUNSWICK, OH 44212

TARA SINGLETON; CO-ADMINISTRATRIX

4464 WEST 148TH ST.,

CLEVELAND, OH 44135

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF LEROY SMITH DOCKET NUMBER 79205-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 24TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

LEROY SMITH

who died Jul 1, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 24TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF LEROY SMITH PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

LINWOOD SMITH, JR.; EXECUTOR

925 ANDES ST. KNOXVILLE, TN 37914

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PHYLLIS WARDELL DOCKET NUMBER 79194-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 20TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

PHYLLIS WARDELL

who died Jun 3, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the abovenamed court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first date of the publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A);or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 20TH day of JULY, 2017

ESTATE OF PHYLLIS WARDELL PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

PATRICIA DIANE JONES; EXECUTRIX

3405 HARROW GATE LANE, #331,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37849

RUFUS W. BEAMER, JR. ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

707 MARKET ST., KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ETHEL MAHALA BULLEN DOCKET NUMBER 79240-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 1ST day of AUGUST 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

ETHEL MAHALA BULLEN

who died Mar 8, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 1ST day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF ETHEL MAHALA BULLEN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

STANLEY W. BULLEN; EXECUTOR

1982 HWY 61E, LUTTRELL, TN 37779

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFP 2585, BMX Track, due 9/14/17;

Bid 2591, Moving Services, due 9/13/17;

Bid 2592, Intercom Services, due 9/14/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.