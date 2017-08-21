Legal and Public Notices for the week of August 21, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, James E. Bay and Kimberly C. Bay executed a Deed of Trust to National City Mortgage a division of National City Bank, Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated December 11, 2007 and recorded on December 18, 2007 in Instrument No. 200712180047892, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 26, of the SANDER’S CROSSING Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 274D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which Map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to James E. Bay and Kimberley C. Bay, Husband and Wife, by Deed dated May 25,2004, of record at Instrument No. 200405260108590, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The undersigned, spouse of Grantor, joins herein solely for the purpose of consenting to this Deed of Trust, and releasing and conveying to the Trustee, any and all rights, title, and interest the undersigned may have in the property, whether arising by virtue of marriage or otherwise, and any and all rights, liabilities or obligations stated in Note and Deed of Trust.

Parcel ID Number: 104MG026

Address/Description: 1204 Hearthstone Lane, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): JAMES E. BAY and wife KIMBERLEY C. BAY.

Other Interested Party(ies): Citibank, N.A. and Beneficial Tennessee Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-11302 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, David C. Collins executed a Deed of Trust to Real Estate Finance Group, Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated November 30, 2006 and recorded on December 5, 2006 in Instrument No. 200612050046952, and subsequently as modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated April 8, 2015 and recorded on May 22, 2017 in Instrument No. 201505220063581 Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Five (5) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 43rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 3, Block A, Logan Court, a subdivision to Knox County, Tennessee, as shown by map of said subdivision, of record in Map Cabinet L, Slot 187B, in the records of the Knox County Register’s Office, said lot being more particularly bounded and described as shown by map aforesaid, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and as shown by survey of Batson, Himes & Norvell, dated March 10, 1989.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

BEING the same property conveyed to First Party, by Warranty Deed dated November 29, 2006, recorded as Instrument No. 200612050046951, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to any and all applicable restrictions, easements and building setback lines as are shown recorded in the Knox County Register’s Office and further to any matter and/or condition which would be disclosed by a current, accurate survey or inspection of the property herein described.

Parcel ID Number: 080NK-003

Address/Description: 4608 Baverton Court, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Current Owner(s): David C. Collins.

Other Interested Party(ies): First Tennessee Bank National Association; ABA Funding Solutions, LLC; and Citifinancial, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-08759 FC02

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 19, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SAM LOVE, to BROADWAY TITLE, INC, Trustee, on May 10, 2013, as Instrument No. 201305160075427 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Live Well Financial, Inc.

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

082KT-017.00

2625 Parkview Avenue Knoxville, TN 37914

SITUATED, LYING and BEING in District One (1) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 14th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 10, in block KK, in the COLD SPRINGS ADDITION, as same appears of record in Map Book 3, Page 106 in the Register of Deeds Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Northwestern line of Parkview Avenue, said point of beginning being located 300 feet in a Southwesterly direction from the point of intersection wherein the Northwestern line of Parkview Avenue intersects with the Southwestern line of Harrison Street, and also corner to Lot 11 of said Addition; thence in a Northwestern direction along the dividing line between Lots 10 and 11 in said Block of said Addition 120 feet to an iron pin in the Southern line of an alley; thence along the line of said alley in Southwesterly direction 50 feet to an iron pin corner to Lot 9 for said Block in said Addition; thence along the dividing line of Lots 9 and 10 of said Block of said Addition in a Southeasterly direction 120 feet to an iron pin in the Northwestern line of Parkview Avenue; thence in a Northeasterly direction along said line 50 feet to the point of BEGINNING, as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, Jr., dated June 14, 1963, and being improved with dwelling bearing street number 2625 Parkview Avenue.

BEING the same property conveyed to SAM LOVE, JR., Deed dated January 5, 1998, recorded August 6, 1988 and shown of record in Deed book 2295, Page 846 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is subject to any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register`s Office for the aforesaid county.

Tax ID: 082K T 017

Current Owner(s) of Property: SAM LOVE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2625 Parkview Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000181-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by HELAL ZIADEH AND FIDAH ZIADEH, to Meridian Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee, on May 31, 2007, as Instrument No. 200706070100611 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: OWB REO, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more fully described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin on the Northern side of Washington Pike at the Southwest corner of property now or formerly belonging to Richards; thence South 52 deg. 08 min. West, with the northern line of Washington Pike, 90 feet to a stake; thence North 37 deg. 52 min. West 163 feet to a stake; thence in an Easterly direction 90 feet or more to a stake which is in the line between the property now or formerly belonging to R.D. Powers and the property now or formerly belonging to Richards and which is 150 feet northwardly from the Northern line of Washington Pike; thence South 37 deg. 52 min. East, 150 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

Being the same property conveyed to HELAL ZIADEH, MARRIED by virtue of a deed from MICHEAL C. MILLER, TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF MILDRED J. MILLER, dated May 30, 2002 and recorded in the Register of Deeds` Office for Knox County, Tennessee in Instrument Number 200206030099400.

THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT to all applicable easements, permissive use agreements and restrictions of record in the Knox County Register of Deeds` Office. Also conveyed are all rights in and to any and all applicable easements and permissive use agreements of record at the Register of Deeds Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 070JA-047

Current Owner(s) of Property: HELAL ZIADEH AND FIDAH ZIADEH

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3081 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000012-515

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 19, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARY ENGLAND, to FIRST CHOICE SETTLEMENT, LLC, Trustee, on April 30, 2012, as Instrument No. 201205300067402 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Knox, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

Beginning on an iron pin in the Northeast right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road, said iron pin being distant 904 foot in a southeast direction from the intersection of the Northeast right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road and the center line of Clement Road, said iron pin also being distance 793 feet in a Southeast direction from the corner of the England property; Thence with a line severing the herein described property from remaining property of grantors, the following three courses and distances: (1) North 57 deg. 57 min. 38 sec. East 200.00 feet to on iron pin; (2) South 37 deg. 38 min. 47 sec. East 361.08 feet to an iron pin; and (3) South 63 deg. 28 min. 33 sec. West 201.69 feet to an iron pin in the Northeast right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road; Thence with said right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road, the following two courses end distances: (1) North 38 deg. 48 min. 22 sec. West 270.90 feet to an iron pin, end (2) North 34 deg. 08 min. 15 sec. West 71.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.618 acres, as shown on survey by Eddy R. Garrett, surveyor, dated August 22, 1991.

For info only: Premises known as 7840 Jim Wolfe Road Corryton, TN 37721

Parcel ID: 006 04101

Tax ID: 006-04101

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARY ENGLAND

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7840 Jim Wolfe Road, Corryton, TN 37721, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000184-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 26, 2005, executed by ROBERT SADOWITZ, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M. WILSON, JR., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded October 12, 2005, at Instrument Number 200510120033389; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on September 7, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, WITH THE HEREDITAMENTS AND APPURTENANCES THERETO APPERTAINING, HEREBY RELEASING ALL CLAIMS TO HOMESTEAD AND DOWN THEREIN. SITUATED IN DISTRICT SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 38TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 3, IN THE RESUBDIVISION OF THE PROPERTY OF STEVE JONES AS SHOWN IN PLAT CABINET M, SLIDE 314-C, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE EASTERN LINE OF COSTER ROAD, CORNER TO LOT 1, AND BEING DISTANT IN A SOUTHEASTERLY DIRECTION 581.8 FEET, MORE OR LESS, FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE EASTERN RIGHT-OF-WAY OF COSTER ROAD AND THE RIGHT- OF-WAY OF INSKIP ROAD, THENCE FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING AND ALONG LOT 1, NORTH 58 DEG. 45 MIN, EAST 64.38 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE CONTINUING WITH SAID LOT, SOUTH 76 DEG. 15 MIN. EAST 21.21 FEET TO AN IRON PIN THENCE CONTINUING WITH SAID LOT, NORTH 58 DEG 45 MIN EAST 38.78 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 2. THENCE ALONG LOT 2, SOUTH 30 DEG 43 MIN. 50 SEC. EAST 57.54 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THENCE CONTINUING WITH SAID LOT SOUTH 53 DEG 20 MIN 50 SEC, WEST 118.92 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EASTERN LINE OF COSTER ROAD, THENCE WITH COSTER ROAD NORTH 30 DEG. 43 MIN 50 SEC WEST 83.74 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF DEAN A, ORR, SURVEYOR, DATED NOVEMBER 10, 1995.

Parcel ID: 069IC02002

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4606 COSTER RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERT SADOWITZ

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: City of Knoxville

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #121468

08/07/2017, 08/14/2017, 08/21/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Roy Jarnigan Jr. executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Branch Banking and Trust Company, Lender and Arnold M. Weiss, Trustee(s), which was dated April 30, 2003 and recorded on May 1, 2003 in Instrument No. 200305010099323, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Branch Banking and Trust Company, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 31, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 7 (OLD 2) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 38TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 17, BLOCK D, INSKIP HOMES SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 158, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWEST LINE OF HIGHLAND DRIVE WITH THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ELIZABETH STREET; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT WITH THE LINE OF HIGHLAND DRIVE, SOUTH 55 DEGREES 40 MINUTES WEST 152.1 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST, 98.4 FEET TO AN IRON PIN CORNER TO LOT 16; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF SAID LOT, NORTH 45 DEGREES 37 MINUTES EAST, 150 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF ELIZABETH STREET; THENCE WITH SAID LINE SOUTH 44 DEGREES 23 MINUTES EAST, 125 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING; ACCORDING TO THE SURVEY OF L.A. BILLIPS & SON, SURVEYORS, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED JANUARY 4, 1964

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO ROY JARNIGAN JR. AND WIFE, MARY L. JARNIGAN BY DEED FROM WILLIAM EUGENE MONDAY, JR. AND WIFE, FLORENCE S. MONDAY DATED JANUARY 9, 1964 AND OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 1243, PAGE 160 IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER’S OFFICE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES AND ALL EXISTING EASEMENTS OF RECORD.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD; NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Parcel ID Number: 069HB026

Address/Description: 919 Highland Drive, Knoxville, TN 37912.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Roy Jarnigan, Jr..

Other Interested Party(ies): Citibank, N.A., Sears Gold Mastercard.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 15-02734 FC02

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Betty Irene Bradsher executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc., Lender and Robert M. Wilson, Jr., Trustee(s), which was dated May 11, 2007 and recorded on May 23, 2007 in Instrument No. 200705230095695, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, The Bank of New York Mellon fka The Bank of New York, as Trustee for the Certificate holders of the CWALT, Inc., Alternative Loan Trust 2007-HY7C Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-HY7C, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 29, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL PROPERTY SITUATE IN THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, COUNTY OF KNOX, AND STATE OF TENNESSEE, TO WIT:

ALL MY RIGHT, TITLE AND INTEREST IN AND TO CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT:

SITUATE IN DISTRICT NO. TWO (2) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE WITHIN THE 16TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 47, OF COKER HILLS, INC., SECOND UNIT SUBDIVISION OF THE A.A. NEWSON ESTATE AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 14, PAGE 118, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST LINE OF WHITTLE SPRINGS ROAD AT THE COMMON CORNER BETWEEN LOTS 46 AND 47, SAID BEGINNING POINT BEING DISTANT 220.4 FEET NORTHERLY FROM BORIGHT AVENUE; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT WITH THE DIVIDING THE BETWEEN LOTS 46 AND 47, NORTH 60 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST, 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 4; THENCE WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 4 AND 47, NORTH 29 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST, 60 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, CORNER TO LOT 48; THENCE WITH THE DIVIDING LINE BETWEEN LOTS 47 AND 48, SOUTH 60 DEGREES 30 MINUTES WEST, 135 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST LINE OF WHITTLE SPRINGS ROAD; THENCE WITH SAID LINE, SOUTH 29 DEGREES 30 MINUTES EAST, 60 FEET TO THE PLACE OF BEGINNING.

THIS LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS IDENTICAL WITH THAT IN DEED RECORDED IN BOOK TB 3544, PAGE 1145, REGISTER’S OFFICE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

TAX ID #: 070ID048

BY FEE SIMPLE DEED FROM EVELYN MARIE RAY AS SET FORTH IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200605220097516 AND RECORDED ON 5/22/2006, KNOX COUNTY RECORDS.

THE SOURCE DEED AS STATED ABOVE IS THE LAST RECORD OF VESTING FILED FOR THIS PROPERTY. THERE HAVE BEEN NO VESTING CHANGES SINCE THE DATE OF THE ABOVE REFERENCED SOURCE.

12 MONTH CHAIN OF TITLE CONSECO FINANCE SERVICING CORPORATION

Grantor: CONSECO FINANCE SERVICING CORPORATION

Grantee: EVELYN MARIE RAY AND BETTY IRENE BRADSHER AS J/T/W/R/S

Date: 4/12/2001 Recorded: 5/2/2001

DVB: 200105020074680 Consideration: $5.00

Parcel ID Number: 070ID 048

Address/Description: 3318 Whittle Springs, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Betty Irene Bradsher.

Other Interested Party(ies): City of Knoxville and Cavalry SPV I, LLC as assignee of Bank of America/FIA Card Services, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-06621 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DONNA F CLABOUGH, to Wesley D. Turner , Trustee, on June 29, 2004, as Instrument No. 200407150004650 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2004 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-WHQ1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATE in District No. Nine of Knox County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 2 of Brown Mountain Subdivision, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin on the Western line of Brown Mountain Loop Road where Lots 1 and 2 join; thence South 83 deg. 14 min. West 192.42 feet to an iron stake in the East line of Lot No. 13; thence in a Southerly direction, South 20 deg. 13 min. East 110 feet to a point in the East line of Lot No. 13 to an iron pin in the Northern line of Lot No. 3; thence along the Northern line of Lot No. 3 in a Northeasterly direction, North 79 deg. 47 min. East 198.3 feet to an iron pin in the Western line of Brown Mountain Loop Road; thence along the Western line of Brown Mountain Loop Road North 24 deg. 54 min. West 100 feet to the place of BEGINNING; according to the survey of W.E. Lack, Engineer, Knoxville, Tennessee, dated April 10, 1952.

SUBJECT to a Permissive Use Agreement for the right of a fence to be on Lot 1 for 2.0 feet, dated February 25, 1994, and of record in Deed Book 2132, Page 1120, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 124P A 016.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: DONNA F CLABOUGH

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 713 Brown Mountain Loop Road, Knoxville, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FIRST TENNESSEE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AND CHRYSLER CREDIT CORPORATION AND MARK MACNAUGHTON, MD AND UNIVERSITY ANESTHESIA AND WORLDWIDE ASSET PURCHASING, II, LLC AND HSBC CARD SERVICES, INC. AND CAPTIAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A AND PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 14-000485-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

Email legals@knoxfocus.com to place your legal or public notice.

COURT NOTICES

Non-RESIDENT NOTICE

DOCKET NO: 139790

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE

THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, PLAINTIFF

VS

KATHERINE STELLA WARREN, DEFENDANT.

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE ORIGINAL FILE AND THE COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE HERETOFORE FILED BY THE PLAINTIFF, THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, THAT THE DEFENDANT, KATHERINE STELLA WARREN, IS BELIEVED TO BE A RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE AND HER WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED SO THAT ORDINARY PROCESS CANNOT BE SERVED UPON HER. IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT, KATHERINE STELLA WARREN, FILE HER ANSWER WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND A COPY TO THE PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY, R. BRANDON WHITE, WHO’S ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURT, SUITE D. SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, EXCLUSIVE OF THE DAY OF PUBLICATION, OR A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AND THE CAUSE SET FOR HEARING EX PARTE AS TO HER. FURTHER FOR THE PURPOSE OF HEARING THE MATTER, IT IS TO BE HEARD ON OCTOBER 5, 2017, AT 9:00 A.M. OR AS SOON AS THIS CAUSE CAN BE HEARD IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURTROOM, KNOX COUTNY COURTHOUSE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE. FURTHER, THAT FAILURE TO ANSWER BEFORE OR APPEAR ON THAT DATE WILL RESULT IN THE JUDGMENT BEING TAKEN AGAINST HER AND ENTRY OF A FINAL ORDER. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS, IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, FOR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 26TH DAY OF JULY, 2017

KNOX COUNTY FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

BY: MIKE HAMMOND, CLERK

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RHONDA KAY LEE

IN RE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. JAMES RICHARD LEE

193602-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RHONDA KAY LEE a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RHONDA KAY LEE it is ordered that said defendant RHONDA KAY LEE file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Lawrence W. Kelly, an Attorneys whose address is, 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 460 Atlanta, GA 30319 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 4th day of August, 2017.

Clerk and Master

Non-resident Notice

To: THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS

JUAN TOMAS DOMINGO -Vs- MICAELA JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL

Docket # 140729

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant MICAELAaa JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon MICAELA JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by JUAN TOMAS DOMINGO, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with TROY WESTON, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 400 W. CHURCH AVE. SUITE 101 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 3RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

S/Mike Hammond

Mike Hammond

Clerk

S/Kathy Lewis

KATHY LEWIS

Deputy Clerk

Non-resident Notice

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR.

IN RE: MDK ENTERPRISES, LLC v. EDDIE JOHNSON AKA EDDIE JOHNSON, SR.

¬NO. 194072-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR., non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon defendants THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR., it is ordered that said defendants, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR., file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Lawrence W. Kelly, an Attorney whose address is, 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Suite 460 Atlanta, GA 30319, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 3RD day of August, 2017.

______________________________ Clerk and Master

Non-resident Notice

To: THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS

GETT WALLACE MONDAY -Vs- CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY

Docket # 140449

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by GETT WALLACE MONDAY, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with L. CLAY WHITE, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 11TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

Mike Hammond

Clerk

_______________________

Deputy Clerk

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANICE LEYTON MORRIS CLAYTOR

DOCKET NUMBER 79297-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters of administration c.t.a in respect of the Estate of

JANICE LEYTON MORRIS CLAYTOR

who died Jul 4, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first date of the publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication: or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior

to the date that is (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF JANICE LEYTON MORRIS CLAYTOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

ROBERT CLAYTOR; ADMINISTRATOR CTA

3033 FOUNTAIN PARK BLVD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BUFORD MONROE CLONINGER, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER 79132-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

BUFORD MONROE CLONINGER, JR.

who died Mar 17, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF BUFORD MONROE CLONINGER, JR. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BRYAN M. CLONINGER; EXECUTOR

1077 GEORGIA HWY 45 SOUTH,

COLQUITT, GA 39837

SCOTT B. HAHN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE. 101, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA JANE JENKINS

DOCKET NUMBER 79025-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

MARTHA JANE JENKINS

who died May 24, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4)months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 15TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARTHA JANE JENKINS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

REGINA PATTON; EXECUTRIX

921 SAINT JOHN, WYANDOTTE, MI 48192

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGIA MAE RAY MOORE DOCKET NUMBER 79278-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 9 day of AUGUST

2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

GEORGIA MAE RAY MOORE

who died May 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor rece-ived

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9 day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF GEORGIA MAE RAY MOORE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

WILMA J BRABSON; ADMINISTRATRIX

1011 CHILHOWEE DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37914

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ODIS BURL CAVIN

DOCKET NUMBER 79284-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10 day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

ODIS BURL CAVIN

who died Jul 23, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 10 day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF ODIS BURL CAVIN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

MARY RUTH FAULKNER; CO-EXECUTRIX

980 RIDGE CIRCLE ROAD

ANDERSONVILLE, TN. 37705

MARGARET CAROLE HINKLE; CO-EXECUTRIX

651 BROCHARDT BLVD KNOXVILLE, TN. 37934

BROOKE GIVENS ATTORNEY AT LAW

110 COGDILL ROAD KNOXVILLE, TN. 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES MOORE DOCKET NUMBER 79283-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 10 day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JAMES MOORE

who died Jul 25, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that. is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date. of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 10 day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF JAMES MOORE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DOROTHY MOORE; EXECUTRIX

8510 MILLERTOWN PIKE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37924

STUART CASSELL ATTORNEY AT LAW

707 MARKET STREET KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PHYLLIS A. PARROTT DOCKET NUMBER 79299-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

PHYLLIS A. PARROTT

who died Mar 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 15TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF PHYLLIS A. PARROTT PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

LINDA ENGLE; EXECUTRIX

2363 HARRODS POINTE TRACE, LEXINGTON, KY 40514

BROOKE GIVENS ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JERRY LEE TAYLOR

DOCKET NUMBER 79250-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD day of AUGUST

2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

JERRY LEE TAYLOR

who died May 30, 2013, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF JERRY LEE TAYLOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BETH J. TAYLOR; ADMINISTRATRIX

2409 MCCROSKEY AVE.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

SCOTT B. HAHN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 BROADWAY, STE. 101, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

MISC. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2593, Storage and Waste Containers, due 09-20-17;

Bid 2596, Police Service Dogs, due 9-20-17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

NOtice of Auction

The owners and/or Lien holders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and reclaim said vehicles being held at the storage lot of A-1 Express Tires & Wrecker Service. Failure to reclaim these vehicles will be deemed a waiver of all rights and titles along with consent to dispose of said vehicles at public auction held on ( SEPT 11TH 2017 AT 10:00 AM ) at 11941 chapman hwy Seymour TN 37865

98 FORD 1FAFP4448WF122465

99 PONT 1G2NE12E4XM893514

07 DODG 1D8GT28K37W546114

98 STRN 1G8ZK5273WZ216688

00 HOND 1HGEJ8649YL053626

96 FORD 1FMDU35P8TUC99405

87 NISS JN1CZ14S8HX152408

Public Notice

AT&T Mobility, LLC is proposing to modify an existing telecommunications facility located on the rooftop of the 135-foot tall Walnut Building located at 422 West Church Avenue, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee (N35° 57’ 45.0” W83° 55’ 08.4”). AT&T Mobility, LLC invites comments from any interested party on the impact the proposed undertaking may have on any districts, sites, buildings, structures, or objects significant in American history, archaeology, engineering, or culture that are listed or determined eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places under National Historic Preservation Act Section 106. Comments pertaining specifically to historic resources may be sent to Environmental Corporation of America, ATTN: Dina Bazzill, 1375 Union Hill Industrial Court, Suite A, Alpharetta, GA 30004. Ms. Bazzill can be reached at (770) 667-2040 x.111 during normal business hours. Comments must be received within 30 days of the date of this notice. T2473

NOtice of Auction

CENTRAL KARNS STORAGE

7440 OAK RIDGE HWY

KNOXVILLE, TN 37931

865-690-7773

IS HOLDING A LIEN SALE OF ALL GOODS STORED IN UNIT #G0517, #G 579, C0192 & A0017 THOSE BEING IN LIEN & ABANDONED MORE THAN 60 DAYS. THESE UNITS WILL BE SOLD VIA AN ON-LINE AUCTION AT WWW.STORAGETREASURES.COM WHICH ENDS 8/31/17 AT 3:15 PM. THIS SALE/AUCTION IS TO SATISFY THE OWNER’S LIEN AGAINST THE DELIQUENCY OF OCCUPANT(S): JULIE GUNTER, STEVEN HASTEY & ANITA E. ESTES-WHITEHEAD. HIGHEST BIDDER MUST HAVE SUFFICIENT MEANS OF TRANSPORTING GOODS. ACCEPTABLE PAYMENT METHODS: CASH OR C.C. SALE IS SUBJECT TO TERMINATION OR POSTPONEMENT PRIOR TO THE ENDING SALES DATE.

Notice of Auction

The owners and/or lienholders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and reclaim said vehicles being held at the storage lot of Floyd’s Wrecker Service Inc. Failure to reclaim these vehicles will be deemed a waiver of all rights and titles along with consent to dispose of said vehicles at public auction to be held on: Thursday September 14th, 2017, at 135 Hawthorne Ave. Knoxville, TN 37920.

1999 TOYOTA 4T1BG12K1TU824655

2002 FORD 1FTYR14U72PA41621

2008 NISSAN 1N4AL21E18N505874

2005 CHEVROLET 1G1AL52F557550229

2004 NISSAN 5N1BV28U94N345254

1999 HONDA 1HGCG5646XA088008

1999 HONDA 1HGCG5646XA129771

2007 CHEVROLET 1G1AK15F577187098

2000 CHRYSLER 1C3EJ56H5YN163551

1995 CADILAC 1G6KF52Y5SU283355

1992 DODGE 1B7FL26XN9N2665217

1999 FORD 2FAFP71W7XX105850

1988 HONDA 1HGCA5632JA104446

2004 HYUNDAI KMHWF25S14A918575

2004 HYUNDAI KMHWF35H74A012540

1998 INFINITY JNKCP01D2TT530143

2000 JEEP 1J4GW48S6YC235145

1990 JEEP 1J4FN78L3LL221897

2006 MAZDA 1YVHP80D565M01095

2003 MITSUBISHI 4A3AA46GX3E041673

1999 MERCURY 1MEFM653XXK638208

2000 NISSAN 3N1CB51DXYL334429

2000 NISSAN JN1CA31AXYT004377

1994 NISSAN 1N4EB31FXRC828238

2001 NISSAN 1N6DD21S81C396208

2000 PONTIAC 1G2HX54K9Y4228787

1993 SAAB YS3AK75E1P7000255

2000 TOYOTA 2T1BR12E7YC374927

2006 TOYOTA 4T1FA38P16U100051

2003 VOLKSWAGEN 9BWGK61J234020711

2001 VOLKSWAGEN WVWAC63B11P012629

1986 FORD 1FDJF37L3GPA34452

2006 FORD 1FTRX12W56NB03680

2008 DODGE 2B3KA43GX8H247234

2005 DODGE 1D7HU18N25J571395

1999 DODGE 1B3EJ46XXXN528402

2009 CHEVROLET 1G1AT58H097141005

1993 CHEVROLET 1G1BL53E4PR111699

2003 CHRYSLER 3C4FY38B43T563821

1994 FORD 2FTDF15YXRCA25661

2005 HONDA 1HGES267X5L011756

2005 HYUNDAI KMHDN56D05U163740

2000 SATURN 1G8ZH5289YZ220027

2004 OLDSMOBILE 1G3NL12E64C146600

1997 MERCURY 4M2DU52P5VUJ60818

1994 NISSAN 1N4BU31D8RC211304

Notice of Public Auction

The following described vehicles have been impounded/ Repaired/ or towed and will be sold at public auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Sam’s Automotive Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 701 Cooper St, Knoxville, TN 37917. on Sept. 13, 2017 AT 9:00 A.M. These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public notice in the newspaper will comply with the law. The failure of the owner / lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below, not bearing a Vin/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s).