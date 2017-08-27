Legal and Public Notices for the week of August 28, 2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, James E. Bay and Kimberly C. Bay executed a Deed of Trust to National City Mortgage a division of National City Bank, Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated December 11, 2007 and recorded on December 18, 2007 in Instrument No. 200712180047892, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 26, of the SANDER’S CROSSING Subdivision, as the same appears of record in Map Cabinet M, Slide 274D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which Map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to James E. Bay and Kimberley C. Bay, Husband and Wife, by Deed dated May 25,2004, of record at Instrument No. 200405260108590, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

The undersigned, spouse of Grantor, joins herein solely for the purpose of consenting to this Deed of Trust, and releasing and conveying to the Trustee, any and all rights, title, and interest the undersigned may have in the property, whether arising by virtue of marriage or otherwise, and any and all rights, liabilities or obligations stated in Note and Deed of Trust.

Parcel ID Number: 104MG026

Address/Description: 1204 Hearthstone Lane, Knoxville, TN 37923.

Current Owner(s): JAMES E. BAY and wife KIMBERLEY C. BAY.

Other Interested Party(ies): Citibank, N.A. and Beneficial Tennessee Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-11302 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, David C. Collins executed a Deed of Trust to Real Estate Finance Group, Lender and John O. Rhea, Trustee(s), which was dated November 30, 2006 and recorded on December 5, 2006 in Instrument No. 200612050046952, and subsequently as modified by a Loan Modification Agreement dated April 8, 2015 and recorded on May 22, 2017 in Instrument No. 201505220063581 Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, PNC Bank, National Association, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 14, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Five (5) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 43rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 3, Block A, Logan Court, a subdivision to Knox County, Tennessee, as shown by map of said subdivision, of record in Map Cabinet L, Slot 187B, in the records of the Knox County Register’s Office, said lot being more particularly bounded and described as shown by map aforesaid, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and as shown by survey of Batson, Himes & Norvell, dated March 10, 1989.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

BEING the same property conveyed to First Party, by Warranty Deed dated November 29, 2006, recorded as Instrument No. 200612050046951, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to any and all applicable restrictions, easements and building setback lines as are shown recorded in the Knox County Register’s Office and further to any matter and/or condition which would be disclosed by a current, accurate survey or inspection of the property herein described.

Parcel ID Number: 080NK-003

Address/Description: 4608 Baverton Court, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Current Owner(s): David C. Collins.

Other Interested Party(ies): First Tennessee Bank National Association; ABA Funding Solutions, LLC; and Citifinancial, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-08759 FC02

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 19, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SAM LOVE, to BROADWAY TITLE, INC, Trustee, on May 10, 2013, as Instrument No. 201305160075427 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Live Well Financial, Inc.

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

082KT-017.00

2625 Parkview Avenue Knoxville, TN 37914

SITUATED, LYING and BEING in District One (1) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 14th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 10, in block KK, in the COLD SPRINGS ADDITION, as same appears of record in Map Book 3, Page 106 in the Register of Deeds Office for Knox County, Tennessee, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Northwestern line of Parkview Avenue, said point of beginning being located 300 feet in a Southwesterly direction from the point of intersection wherein the Northwestern line of Parkview Avenue intersects with the Southwestern line of Harrison Street, and also corner to Lot 11 of said Addition; thence in a Northwestern direction along the dividing line between Lots 10 and 11 in said Block of said Addition 120 feet to an iron pin in the Southern line of an alley; thence along the line of said alley in Southwesterly direction 50 feet to an iron pin corner to Lot 9 for said Block in said Addition; thence along the dividing line of Lots 9 and 10 of said Block of said Addition in a Southeasterly direction 120 feet to an iron pin in the Northwestern line of Parkview Avenue; thence in a Northeasterly direction along said line 50 feet to the point of BEGINNING, as shown by survey of G.T. Trotter, Jr., dated June 14, 1963, and being improved with dwelling bearing street number 2625 Parkview Avenue.

BEING the same property conveyed to SAM LOVE, JR., Deed dated January 5, 1998, recorded August 6, 1988 and shown of record in Deed book 2295, Page 846 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is subject to any and all restrictions, easements, setback lines, conditions, plat of record, and encumbrances of record in the Register`s Office for the aforesaid county.

Tax ID: 082K T 017

Current Owner(s) of Property: SAM LOVE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2625 Parkview Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000181-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by HELAL ZIADEH AND FIDAH ZIADEH, to Meridian Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee, on May 31, 2007, as Instrument No. 200706070100611 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: OWB REO, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more fully described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin on the Northern side of Washington Pike at the Southwest corner of property now or formerly belonging to Richards; thence South 52 deg. 08 min. West, with the northern line of Washington Pike, 90 feet to a stake; thence North 37 deg. 52 min. West 163 feet to a stake; thence in an Easterly direction 90 feet or more to a stake which is in the line between the property now or formerly belonging to R.D. Powers and the property now or formerly belonging to Richards and which is 150 feet northwardly from the Northern line of Washington Pike; thence South 37 deg. 52 min. East, 150 feet to the point of BEGINNING.

Being the same property conveyed to HELAL ZIADEH, MARRIED by virtue of a deed from MICHEAL C. MILLER, TRUSTEE FOR THE BENEFIT OF MILDRED J. MILLER, dated May 30, 2002 and recorded in the Register of Deeds` Office for Knox County, Tennessee in Instrument Number 200206030099400.

THIS PROPERTY IS SUBJECT to all applicable easements, permissive use agreements and restrictions of record in the Knox County Register of Deeds` Office. Also conveyed are all rights in and to any and all applicable easements and permissive use agreements of record at the Register of Deeds Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 070JA-047

Current Owner(s) of Property: HELAL ZIADEH AND FIDAH ZIADEH

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 3081 Washington Pike, Knoxville, TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000012-515

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 19, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARY ENGLAND, to FIRST CHOICE SETTLEMENT, LLC, Trustee, on April 30, 2012, as Instrument No. 201205300067402 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: FINANCE OF AMERICA REVERSE LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of Knox, State of Tennessee, and is described as follows:

Beginning on an iron pin in the Northeast right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road, said iron pin being distant 904 foot in a southeast direction from the intersection of the Northeast right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road and the center line of Clement Road, said iron pin also being distance 793 feet in a Southeast direction from the corner of the England property; Thence with a line severing the herein described property from remaining property of grantors, the following three courses and distances: (1) North 57 deg. 57 min. 38 sec. East 200.00 feet to on iron pin; (2) South 37 deg. 38 min. 47 sec. East 361.08 feet to an iron pin; and (3) South 63 deg. 28 min. 33 sec. West 201.69 feet to an iron pin in the Northeast right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road; Thence with said right of way line of Jim Wolfe Road, the following two courses end distances: (1) North 38 deg. 48 min. 22 sec. West 270.90 feet to an iron pin, end (2) North 34 deg. 08 min. 15 sec. West 71.00 feet to the point of beginning, containing 1.618 acres, as shown on survey by Eddy R. Garrett, surveyor, dated August 22, 1991.

For info only: Premises known as 7840 Jim Wolfe Road Corryton, TN 37721

Parcel ID: 006 04101

Tax ID: 006-04101

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARY ENGLAND

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 7840 Jim Wolfe Road, Corryton, TN 37721, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000184-220

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 6, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by DONNA F CLABOUGH, to Wesley D. Turner , Trustee, on June 29, 2004, as Instrument No. 200407150004650 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 1, 2004 PARK PLACE SECURITIES, INC. ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2004-WHQ1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATE in District No. Nine of Knox County, Tennessee, and being Lot No. 2 of Brown Mountain Subdivision, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin on the Western line of Brown Mountain Loop Road where Lots 1 and 2 join; thence South 83 deg. 14 min. West 192.42 feet to an iron stake in the East line of Lot No. 13; thence in a Southerly direction, South 20 deg. 13 min. East 110 feet to a point in the East line of Lot No. 13 to an iron pin in the Northern line of Lot No. 3; thence along the Northern line of Lot No. 3 in a Northeasterly direction, North 79 deg. 47 min. East 198.3 feet to an iron pin in the Western line of Brown Mountain Loop Road; thence along the Western line of Brown Mountain Loop Road North 24 deg. 54 min. West 100 feet to the place of BEGINNING; according to the survey of W.E. Lack, Engineer, Knoxville, Tennessee, dated April 10, 1952.

SUBJECT to a Permissive Use Agreement for the right of a fence to be on Lot 1 for 2.0 feet, dated February 25, 1994, and of record in Deed Book 2132, Page 1120, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 124P A 016.00

Current Owner(s) of Property: DONNA F CLABOUGH

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 713 Brown Mountain Loop Road, Knoxville, TN 37920, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FIRST TENNESSEE BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION AND CHRYSLER CREDIT CORPORATION AND MARK MACNAUGHTON, MD AND UNIVERSITY ANESTHESIA AND WORLDWIDE ASSET PURCHASING, II, LLC AND HSBC CARD SERVICES, INC. AND CAPTIAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A AND PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES, LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 14-000485-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Mary Katherine Franklin and Jack L. Franklin executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and Brandon G. Polito, Trustee(s), which was dated August 7, 2008 and recorded on August 21, 2008 in Book First, Page First, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on September 19, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

The land referred to in this policy is situated in the STATE OF TENNESSEE, COUNTY OF KNOX, and described as follows:

The following described premises and land, to-wit:

Situated in the Second Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

Designated as Lot 2, Block A, of the Windrush Subdivision, Unit 1, as shown on the plat of the same of record in Plat Cabinet F, Slide 52-D, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description of said lot, together with such rights and obligations and easements of enjoyment in common with other owners of lots shown on the recorded map aforesaid in the area designated on said Map as “Common Area” as the owner of the lot herein conveyed may be entitled to as such lot owner and as a member of the Windrush Owner’s Associations, Inc.

APN # 059OE002

Being the same property conveyed to Mary Katherine Franklin, married by deed from Maxine E. Miller, single, dated 11-20-01, filed 11-21-01 and recorded in Deed as Inst. No. 200111210040880 in Knox County Records.

Parcel ID Number: 059OE-002

Address/Description: 3853 Tambark Drive, Knoxville, TN 37917.

Current Owner(s): Mary Katherine Franklin.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-15719 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JOHN HOLLIE AND SHANNON HOLLIE, to TITLE PROFESSIONALS, INC, Trustee, on March 24, 2005, as Instrument No. 200503300076568 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Residential Asset Mortgage Products, Inc., Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2005-EFC1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 7 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 34TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 4, JOHN A. ROCHAT SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 13, PAGE 91, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION

Tax ID: 058M-D/043

Current Owner(s) of Property: JOHN HOLLIE AND SHANNON HOLLIE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4719 ROCHAT ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-001097-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on September 28, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by CAREY LITTLE AND RACHEL LITTLE, to WESLEY D. TURNER, Trustee, on August 30, 2005, as Instrument No. 200509060021547 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: DEUTSCHE BANK NATIONAL TRUST COMPANY, AS TRUSTEE FOR ARGENT SECURITIES INC, ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES SERIES 2005-W3

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, AND BEING ALL OF LOT 17, BLOCK K, GREENWOOD FOREST SUBDIVISION, UNIT 6, AS SHOWN BY PLAT OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 85-L, PAGE 100, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JUDY V. BURKE BY VIRTUE OF A WARRANTY DEED FROM CHARLES E. ZIEGLER AND WIFE, PATRICIA H. ZIEGLER DATED JUNE 24, 1996 OF RECORD IN DEED BOOK 2216, PAGE 802, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS, AND SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO RACHEL LITTLE, MARRIED BY VIRTUE OF WARRANTY DEED FROM JUDITH V. BURKE NKA JUDITH KERNODLE AND HUSBAND, GERALD M. KERNODLE, DATED AUGUST 30, 2005 OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200509060021546 IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 048-GB-017

Current Owner(s) of Property: CAREY LITTLE AND RACHEL LITTLE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 2829 BEAVERWOOD DRIVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 13-004532-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C., Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

COURT NOTICES

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JANICE LEYTON MORRIS CLAYTOR

DOCKET NUMBER 79297-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of AUGUST 2017, letters of administration c.t.a in respect of the Estate of

JANICE LEYTON MORRIS CLAYTOR

who died Jul 4, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first date of the publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication: or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior

to the date that is (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 15TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF JANICE LEYTON MORRIS CLAYTOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

ROBERT CLAYTOR; ADMINISTRATOR CTA

3033 FOUNTAIN PARK BLVD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF BUFORD MONROE CLONINGER, JR.

DOCKET NUMBER 79132-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

BUFORD MONROE CLONINGER, JR.

who died Mar 17, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 3RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF BUFORD MONROE CLONINGER, JR. PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BRYAN M. CLONINGER; EXECUTOR

1077 GEORGIA HWY 45 SOUTH,

COLQUITT, GA 39837

SCOTT B. HAHN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 N. BROADWAY, STE. 101, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MARTHA JANE JENKINS

DOCKET NUMBER 79025-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

MARTHA JANE JENKINS

who died May 24, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4)months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 15TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF MARTHA JANE JENKINS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

REGINA PATTON; EXECUTRIX

921 SAINT JOHN, WYANDOTTE, MI 48192

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GEORGIA MAE RAY MOORE DOCKET NUMBER 79278-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 9 day of AUGUST

2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

GEORGIA MAE RAY MOORE

who died May 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor rece-ived

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 9 day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF GEORGIA MAE RAY MOORE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

WILMA J BRABSON; ADMINISTRATRIX

1011 CHILHOWEE DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37914

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ODIS BURL CAVIN

DOCKET NUMBER 79284-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10 day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

ODIS BURL CAVIN

who died Jul 23, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 10 day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF ODIS BURL CAVIN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

MARY RUTH FAULKNER; CO-EXECUTRIX

980 RIDGE CIRCLE ROAD

ANDERSONVILLE, TN. 37705

MARGARET CAROLE HINKLE; CO-EXECUTRIX

651 BROCHARDT BLVD KNOXVILLE, TN. 37934

BROOKE GIVENS ATTORNEY AT LAW

110 COGDILL ROAD KNOXVILLE, TN. 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JAMES MOORE DOCKET NUMBER 79283-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 10 day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

JAMES MOORE

who died Jul 25, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that. is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date. of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 10 day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF JAMES MOORE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

DOROTHY MOORE; EXECUTRIX

8510 MILLERTOWN PIKE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37924

STUART CASSELL ATTORNEY AT LAW

707 MARKET STREET KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF PHYLLIS A. PARROTT DOCKET NUMBER 79299-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 15TH day of AUGUST

2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

PHYLLIS A. PARROTT

who died Mar 28, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 15TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF PHYLLIS A. PARROTT PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

LINDA ENGLE; EXECUTRIX

2363 HARRODS POINTE TRACE, LEXINGTON, KY 40514

BROOKE GIVENS ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JERRY LEE TAYLOR

DOCKET NUMBER 79250-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 3RD day of AUGUST

2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

JERRY LEE TAYLOR

who died May 30, 2013, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first

publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received

an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 3RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

ESTATE OF JERRY LEE TAYLOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

BETH J. TAYLOR; ADMINISTRATRIX

2409 MCCROSKEY AVE.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37917

SCOTT B. HAHN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

5344 BROADWAY, STE. 101, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: RHONDA KAY LEE

IN RE: U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION v. JAMES RICHARD LEE

193602-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant RHONDA KAY LEE a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon RHONDA KAY LEE it is ordered that said defendant RHONDA KAY LEE file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Lawrence W. Kelly, an Attorneys whose address is, 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 460 Atlanta, GA 30319 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 4th day of August, 2017.

Clerk and Master

Non-resident Notice

To: THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS

JUAN TOMAS DOMINGO -Vs- MICAELA JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL

Docket # 140729

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant MICAELAaa JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon MICAELA JUAN DOMINGO PASCUAL .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by JUAN TOMAS DOMINGO, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with TROY WESTON, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 400 W. CHURCH AVE. SUITE 101 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 3RD day of AUGUST, 2017.

S/Mike Hammond

Mike Hammond

Clerk

S/Kathy Lewis

KATHY LEWIS

Deputy Clerk

Non-resident Notice

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR.

IN RE: MDK ENTERPRISES, LLC v. EDDIE JOHNSON AKA EDDIE JOHNSON, SR.

¬NO. 194072-1

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendants THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR., non-residents of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon defendants THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR., it is ordered that said defendants, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EUGENE JOHNSON, THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF HUBERT JOHNSON AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OF WILLIAM JOHNSON, JR., file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court at Knoxville, Tennessee and with Lawrence W. Kelly, an Attorney whose address is, 4170 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Suite 460 Atlanta, GA 30319, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor John F. Weaver in the Knox County Chancery Court, Division I, at 400 W. Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 3RD day of August, 2017.

______________________________ Clerk and Master

Non-resident Notice

GETT WALLACE MONDAY -Vs- CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY

Docket # 140449

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon CHRISTINA BEELER MONDAY .

IT IS ORDERED that said defendant file an answer to an action of COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE filed by GETT WALLACE MONDAY, Plaintiff herein, with the Fourth Circuit Court in Knoxville, Tennessee, and with L. CLAY WHITE, Plaintiff’s Attorney whose address is 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN. 37902, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, and if you do not answer or otherwise respond, a Default Judgment may be entered against you on the thirtieth (30th) day after the fourth (4th) publication. This notice will be published in The Knoxville Focus for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This the 11TH day of AUGUST, 2017.

Mike Hammond

Clerk

_______________________

Deputy Clerk

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

TO: ANGEL GERONIMO;

IN RE: ELSIE GERONIMO v. ANGEL GERONIMO

194340-2

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint filed, which is sworn to, that the defendant ANGEL GERONIMO a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or whose whereabouts cannot be ascertained upon diligent search and inquiry, so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served upon ANGEL GERONIMO it is ordered that said defendant ANGEL GERONIMO file an answer with the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court in Knoxville, Tennessee and with Stacie D. Miller, an Attorneys whose address is, P.O. Box 300 Knoxville, TN 37901 within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication or a judgment by default will be taken against you and the cause will be set for hearing Ex-Parte as to you before Chancellor Clarence E. Pridemore, Jr. at the Knox County Chancery Court, Division II, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37902. This notice will be published in a The Knoxville Focus Newspaper for four (4) consecutive weeks.

This 22nd day of August, 2017.

_____________________________ Clerk and Master

MISC. Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Technical Committee Meeting, September 12, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Technical Committee will meet on Tuesday, September 12th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. The full Agenda will be available on the TPO website approximately one week prior to the meeting and can be found here: www.knoxtrans.org/meeting. If you would like a copy of the final Agenda please contact the TPO. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2594, Fencing Services, due 9/27/17;

Bid 2598, Kitchen Hood Exhaust and Fire Suppression Inspection, due 9/27/17;

RFP 2599, Cultural Competency Training Services, due 10/5/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Jim’s Garage & Wrecker Service Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Waldon Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states, and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below not bearing a VIN/serial number shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said vehicle.

1).05 CHEVY IMPALA 2G1GF52E959328344

2). ISUZU JALB4B167570161381

3).00 FORD F-150 LFTRX18VV6YNA38056

4).99 FORD EXPLORER LFMZU32X1XZC03990

5).03 SATURN VIEVV 5GZCZ63B33S804299

6).04 NISSAN MONTERO JN8AZ08T24VV209739

7).05 FORD F-150 LFTPX13565FA58527

8).05 CHEVY IMPALA 2G1VVF52E659107168

9).94 GMC SOMOA LGTCS19ZZR8524414

10).96 FORD RANGER LFTCR10A9TUD68739

11).04 DODGE STRATUS LB3EL36X84N222945

12).01 FORD RANGER LFTYR14E91PB06184

13).95 HONDA CIVIC LHGEJ2221SL064757

14).01 HONDA ACCORD LHGEM22581L014129

15).03 MIT GALANT 4A3AA46G93E048341

16).07 KIA OPTIMA KNAGE124975082018

17).14 CHEVY MALIBU LGLLASLOEF289612

Notice of Auction

The owner/ or lienholders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and claims being held on the storage lot of Ogles Wrecker Service located at 4401 Asheville Hwy. Failure to claim these vehicles will be a wavier of all rights and titles along with consent to sell vehicles.

Harley Davidson motor Cycle 1HD1CLP134K451718

05 Mercury Sable 1MEFM55S85A626028

09 White Impala 2G1WT55N989133000

01 Chrysler Sebring 1C3EL46X61N529549

04 Lincoln Town Car 1LNHM81W24Y683542

13 Nissan Sentra 3N1AB7APXDL744249

Notice of Public Auction

The following described vehicles have been impounded/ Repaired/ or towed and will be sold at public auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Sam’s Automotive Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 701 Cooper St, Knoxville, TN 37917. on Sept. 13, 2017 AT 9:00 A.M. These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public notice in the newspaper will comply with the law. The failure of the owner / lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below, not bearing a Vin/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s).