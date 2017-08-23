MedicAlert Foundation to Give Away Free Medical IDs on August 24th

Non-profit celebrates MedicAlert Month with free giveaway as part of its Share the Care campaign

August is MedicAlert month, and to celebrate MedicAlert Foundation is giving away free medical IDs to new customers on August 24, 2017. The free offer is part of the “Share the Care” campaign which has been created to extend the non-profit’s 60+ year mission of protecting and saving lives. MedicAlert Foundation provides personalized medical IDs, 24/7 emergency response services, online health records, and training for emergency medical service professionals so that customers can rest assured that they will be properly cared for in the case of an emergency. Individuals with medical conditions, allergies, implanted devices, specific healthcare wishes and those who serve as family caregivers are encouraged to take advantage of this free offer at SharetheCare.MedicAlert.org.

New customers may take advantage of the offer by selecting one of three free medical ID products – an original stainless steel bracelet, a silicone stretch bracelet, or classic stainless steel pendant. Existing MedicAlert customers are also encouraged to participate in the campaign by sharing the care and extending this offer to their family and friends. During the August 24 promotion date, existing customers will also enjoy 50% off their online purchases.

“We believe everyone deserves assurance that they will be properly treated in the case of a medical emergency,” says David Leslie, president and CEO of MedicAlert Foundation. Already serving millions around the globe, the non-profit’s medical IDs and network of services has fueled its legacy for reliability. “We are available 24/7 to help rescue our customers in their time of need and we do this by exchanging critical information – whether that means avoiding a potential medication error, relaying information about life-threatening allergies, or bringing a missing loved one back home,” says Leslie.

Individuals and families interested in this free offer are encouraged to visit SharetheCare.MedicAlert.org on August 24th to choose their free product. Existing customers can shop MedicAlert’s online catalog and save 50% on their purchase by using promo code SHARE2017 at check-out.