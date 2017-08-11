Music, Fun and Total Solar Eclipse in This Week’s Tennessee Tourism Round Up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A number of Tennessee communities will host celebrations to welcome the first total solar eclipse to happen in the state since 1869. This once-in-a-lifetime event and more can be found below. For a complete list of events, visit tnvacation.com/calendar. Ongoing Knoxville – Two Gentlemen of Verona is performed Aug. 11 and Aug. 13 by Tennessee Stage Company as part of Shakespeare on the Square 7 p.m. ET on Market Square. Memphis – Stax Museum of American Soul Music returns to its regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays. Nashville – Live on the Green is Nashville’s free outdoor music concert that happens Thursdays in August and Labor Day Weekend featuring Sheryl Crow, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Local Natives, Michael Franti & Spearhead, The Delta Saints and more 6:15 p.m. CT at Public Square in downtown Nashville. Aug. 11 Memphis – Live at the Garden features high-energy St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors with doors open 6:30 p.m. CT and concert beginning 8:30 p.m. CT at Memphis Botanic Garden. Smyrna – Enjoy free live music during the Smyrna Depot Concert 6:30 p.m. CT at the Train Depot. Aug. 11-13 Murfreesboro – Experience the excitement of the Tennessee State Barrel Race Championships at the Tennessee Miller Coliseum. Nashville – Shakespeare in the Park features A Winter’s Tale performed by the Nashville Shakespeare Festival with gates open 6 p.m. and performances 7:30 p.m. CT at the Centennial Park Bandshell. Food and drink vendors are available. There is a suggested donation of $10. Aug. 12 Jefferson City – Spirit of Nations Powwow: Celebrate the Future includes American Indian arts and crafts, food, a hand drum contest, children’s activities and more 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ETat Patriot Academy. McMinnville – Tennessee Mafia Jug Band with openers Johnny Campbell & Bluegrass Drifters perform at Bluegrass Underground 1 p.m. CT in the Volcano Room of Cumberland Caverns. Memphis – Eric Stanley brings his fusion of classical, pop, jazz, country, EDM and hip hop to audiences 8 p.m. CT at the Halloran Centre at the Orpheum. Norris – BioBlitz continues in offering the public the opportunity to help identify as many types of plants, animals, fungi and microbes as possible 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET at the Norris Songbird Trailhead 2132 TN-71 Scenic. Aug. 13 Memphis – Catch the opening reception of the exhibition, Cascadian Lines 3-5 p.m. CT at the Metal Museum. The exhibit runs through Nov. 12. Aug. 14 Nashville – Mockingbird, the newest concept of celebrity chef Maneet Chauhan’s company, Morph Hospitality Group, opens its doors to offer comfort food with a global spin at 121A 12th Avenue North. Aug. 15 Townsend – A tour and hike featuring a presentation about The Walker Sisters of Little Greenbrier by Robin Goddard and a hike to the Walker Sisters homestead departs 9:15 a.m. ETfrom the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. Aug. 15-16 Nashville – Chaffin’s Barn hosts the inaugural Playwriting Festival with an a la carte menu available at 6:45 p.m. CT and a staged reading of the comedy, The Nearly Final Almost Posthumous Play of the Not-Quite-Dead Sutton McAllister 7 p.m. CT Aug. 15 and a staged reading of comedy, Mixed Company 7 p.m. CT Aug. 16 at Chaffin’s Barn Dinner Theatre. Aug. 16 Nashville – Whiskey Wednesdays with Jack Daniel’s continues its free whiskey tasting series that includes a guided history and production discussion of how the whiskey is made, a virtual reality tour of Jack Daniel Distillery, trivia questions and prizes 5 p.m. CT in the lobby of the Union Station Hotel. Aug. 17 Cookeville – Take in a free evening of music and fun, part of Cookeville Performing Arts Center’s Third Thursday Concert 7:30 p.m. CT in Dogwood Park. Maryville – Hot Summer Nights Concert Series continues with Sisters of the Silver Sage who play western and cowboy music 7 p.m. ET in the Blount County Public Library. Nashville – Jazz guitarist Geary Moore performs 6-8 p.m. CT in the Frist Center Cafe at the Frist Center for the Visual Arts. Aug. 18 Knoxville – East TN Tours celebrates its first anniversary with locally-inspired food tours, giveaways and free things along with a big tour prize 2-5 p.m. ET Aug. 18-19 and 1:30-3 p.m. ETAug. 20 in downtown Knoxville. Memphis – The Science of Wine includes guest lectures with wine samples, food and wine stations and a souvenir wine glass 6:30-9:30 p.m. CT at the Pink Palace Museum. Nashville – Black Music Honors is a two-hour taped television special honoring African American music icons 7-9 p.m. CT in the Andrew Jackson Hall at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Nashville – Zoovie Night continues with a screening of Shrek, including games, inflatables, music, crafts and after-hour access to the zipline and carousel 6-10 p.m. CT at Nashville Zoo. Aug. 18-20 Hendersonville – To celebrate the total solar eclipse, Actors Point Theater Company presents Eclipse: The Musical 7:30 p.m. CT at God Why Church. Aug. 19 Denmark – Barnfest includes music by Unspoken, Derek Minor, OBB and special guest TJ Gilliam 5 p.m. CT at The Barn at Snider Farms. Lewisburg – Enjoy live music from Tom Dixon 6 p.m. ET at Pickers Creek Winery. Memphis – Stroll with the Trolls includes famous characters from the movie Trolls as well as themed arts and crafts, face painting, balloons and hair clip-ons to match kids’ favorite Trolls characters 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT at The Children’s Museum of Memphis. Murfreesboro – Discover India Day is a free event that features activities, performances and more that celebrates ancient and modern-day India 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT at Discovery Center. Scotts Hill – Enjoy Modified Lawn Mower Racing where mowers reach up to 100 HP with gates open at 6 p.m. CT and races starting 7 p.m. CT at Scotts Hill City Park. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Selmer – Enjoy live music by Lloyd Watkins & The Joe Rickman Band 6-8 p.m. CT at Rockabilly Park. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Aug. 20 Nashville – Several Nashville Fashion Alliance brands participate in the Eclipse Shopping Pop-Up offering handmade leather goods, jewelry and women's wear 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT at Union Station Hotel Nashville. Aug. 21 Multiple Tennessee Locations – A number of Tennessee communities will host celebrations to welcome the first total solar eclipse in the state since 1869. The closer Tennessee locals and travelers get to the centerline of the solar eclipse's path, the better the view. For more information on where to see the eclipse, visit www.tnvacation.com/articles/ where-experience-tennessee- total-solar-eclipse.