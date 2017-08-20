New Harvest Park Farmers Market to host Pepper Jubilee

The New Harvest Park Farmers Market will host its first-ever Pepper Jubilee on Thursday, Aug. 31. Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett will ring the bell at 3 p.m. to kick off the family-friendly event, and Parks and Recreation’s own Wendell Kirkland will serve as the guest chef.

The market, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public, will be held at the park located at 4775 New Harvest Lane.

“I’m going to have a number of delicious foods, including a turkey stir fry that’s been marinated in Cajun, garlic and lemon, which you can eat all day long,” said Kirkland, who recently published the “Living on Wildlife” cookbook. “It will make your tongue slap your brains out as it tries to get another bite.”

The festival will highlight peppers, which are currently in season right now, and feature all types from mild to spicy and everything in between – including varieties that folks can’t find at the grocery store.

The event will also include: a stuffed pepper cooking contest for adults; a tongue twister contest for the youngsters; a children’s bubble station; canned salsas and famous hot sauces.

More activities to be announced on the Facebook event page: www.facebook.com/newharvestfm

The farmers market participates in the Fre$h Savings program, which works in conjunction with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Under it, participants who spend up to $20 per transaction at the market will get a matching amount in tokens to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

For more information on the program visit: hwww.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/our-work/hunger/info-2015/fresh-savings-shop-smarter-eat-healthier.html.