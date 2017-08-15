Photo Program by Knoxville Professional Photographer Doug Hubbard

The LeConte Photographic Society will host professional photographer Doug Hubbard of Knoxville on Saturday, August 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the King Family Library in Sevierville. He will do a photo program entitled “Lighting Essentials: Understanding, Seeing and Using Light with Intent.”

Doug Hubbard is a photographer whose passion for photography has spanned more than 50 years. He has served as president of the Camera Club of Oak Ridge; chaired major photographic competitions; presented photographic courses; has completed many formal courses and seminars on Photoshop and various aspects of photography; and has been successful in photography competitions.

As photographers, we talk about subject matter and perhaps proper exposure; but, do we really stop to consciously think about light and how the various aspects of it affect the outcome of our photographs? This program is designed to help us “see” light and to better understand the basics of light and how we can apply this knowledge to everyday subjects. There will be a detailed presentation describing light in terms of Quantity, Quality, Color, and Direction of light and their affects upon our captured image. The program will close with a demonstration of these lighting concepts and light modifiers as used in the studio. Although most photographers will already know much of this material; the goal is to bring awareness to the different light essentials, emphasis the importance of consciously thinking about light, and to consider how best to control light to render the subject as we intend.

Please join us at the King Family Library of Sevierville for this free program. This is another in a series of photographic programs presented by the LeConte Photographic Society. For directions to the library please visit http://LeContePhotographic.Com. The LeConte Photographic Society meets the first Tuesday of every month, at the King Family library with friendly competition at 6:30 p.m. and is open for the public to attend. This is not a library sponsored event.