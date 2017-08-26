Public docks closed near Calhoun’s restaurant

Following a crash involving a privately owned boat, the public docks near Calhoun’s on the River restaurant on Volunteer Landing have been closed for safety reasons. That section of docks will remain closed to boaters and pedestrians until City repairs can be made early next year.

The Vol Navy docks to the west will remain open during football season.

Before the crash, the City had planned to make temporary repairs to the Volunteer Landing docks at Calhoun’s to shore them up before the University of Tennessee football season.

The set of docks close to Calhoun’s were constructed for the 1982 World’s Fair and are at the end of their useful life. The docks at Calhoun’s and the Vol Navy docks near Neyland Stadium are scheduled to be completely replaced by the City in early 2018.

At its Tuesday, Aug. 29, meeting, Knoxville City Council will vote whether to authorize Mayor Madeline Rogero’s staff to execute documents necessary to accept a grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency for up to $350,000 to replace the docks near Calhoun’s.