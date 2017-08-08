Receive 10 Free Trees By Joining the Arbor Day Foundation in August

Spruce up your landscape by joining the Arbor Day Foundation in August.

Everyone who joins the nonprofit Arbor Day Foundation with a $10 donation will receive 10 free Colorado blue spruce trees or 10 white flowering dogwood trees through the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign.

The trees will be shipped postpaid between October 15 and December 10, depending on the right time for planting in each member’s area. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow

or they will be replaced free of charge.

“Colorado blue spruce trees truly provide year-round beauty for any landscape,” said Matt Harris, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Dogwood trees will add color and beauty to your yard throughout the year, with their showy spring flowers, scarlet autumn foliage, and red berries that attract songbirds in the winter.”

New members of the Arbor Day Foundation will also receive The Tree Book, which includes information about tree planting and care, and a subscription to Arbor Day, the Foundation’s bimonthly publication.

To receive the free Colorado blue spruce trees, send a $10 membership contribution to:

Ten Free Blue Spruces OR Ten Free Dogwood, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410, by August 31, 2017, or join online at arborday.org/august.