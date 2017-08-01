Vinyl Tap to headline Cove, Crawdaddy Jones at New Harvest

Knox County’s Second Saturday Concert series concludes this month with 1980s era classics from Vinyl Tap at The Cove and blues-based tunes from Crawdaddy Jones at New Harvest Park. The live entertainment, which is free and open to the public, runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at each location.

Knoxville rockers Vinyl Tap channels the sounds and vibes of the 1980s to the present day, “bringing music lovers of all ages together in spirit through the decade responsible for some of the most memorable sounds in history,” band members say.

East Tennessee’s Crawdaddy Jones is the brain child of local music veterans Stevie Jones and Michael “Crawdaddy” Crawley. The two joined forces last year to perform lives blues, rock, R&B “and entertain the crowd like no one else can,” the duo says.

“These family-friendly summer concerts have been a blast, and we look forward to finishing out the season with more great fun and music,” said Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett.

The Cove at Concord Park is located at 11808 Northshore Drive. The park features several other summertime amenities, including a beach, playground, sand volleyball court, walking trail and fishing areas. River Sports also rents canoes and kayaks at this location.

In addition, the county Mayor’s Office is hosting a solar eclipse viewing event from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 at the Cove.

New Harvest Park is located at 4775 New Harvest Lane and The Cove at Concord Park is located at 11808 Northshore Drive. More information about these and other Knox County Parks & Recreation facilities can be found at http://www.knoxcounty.org/parks.

If any concert has to be canceled due to inclement weather, a notification will be posted to the Knox County Parks & Rec Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/knoxcountyparks/ and the park’s Twitter page https://twitter.com/knoxcountyparks.