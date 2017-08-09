Seymour Farmers Market celebrating National Farmers Market this weekend

The Seymour Farmers Market is celebrating National Farmers Market week by partnering with the Sevier County Health Improvement Council and the Sevier County Health Department to promote healthy living.



The Market will be visiting the Seymour Boys & Girls Club Friday, August 11 to teach the Chicken Dance. This silly dance makes exercise fun. This is one of the steps the Sevier County Health Improvement Council is taking towards county recognition as a Healthier TN Community. Representatives from the market will also be distributing Market Bucks which each child can redeem Saturday, August 12 at the market activity tent for a free piece of produce, flower or bouquet of herbs. There will be free coloring sheets as well.

The Sevier County Health Department will be visiting the market from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12. A nurse will be present to do blood pressure testing and answer questions. A health educator will have ideas for diet and activities to help maintain healthy blood pressure.

Seymour Farmers Market is located in the parking lot of Seymour First Baptist Church, 11621 Chapman Highway. The market is open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.