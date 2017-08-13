Studio Chrome, Stitches by Royce

By Mike Steely

steelym@knoxfocus.com

If you’re looking for a great beauty salon and custom-printed clothing then the Studio Chrome and Stitches by Royce shop is the place for you.

“We’re actually two stores in one,” explains owner Pamela Russell. Both are located at 7550 Brickyard Road in Powell less than a block from downtown, just beyond Bojangle’s Restaurant.

Pam and her staff of seven offer a full service salon specializing in hair, lash extensions and nails. Studio Chrome recently hired a stylist who specializes in cutting and styling men’s and boys’ hair. Pam added that recently there was a $5 special on men’s and boys’ cuts and the new employee was extremely busy.

“We’re different because you can come in and get your hair done and buy a personalized clothing item for that special occasion, like a birthday,” she said. The twin business venture has been open since October of last year. Pam explained that the imprinting and stitching business is named for her youngest daughter, Royce.

“We can customize all sorts of things, like caps, shirts, whatever you need,” Pam said, noting that they have done items for Powell Elementary and Middle School and many others. Customized embroidery and vinyl is also available and the shop sells activewear as well. You can call for an appointment and walk-in customers are welcome.

You can contact Studio Chrome by calling (865) 859-9434 or find the salon on Facebook. You can also schedule an appointment at “schedulicity.com.” Stitches by Royce is available by calling (865) 740-3736 and is also on Facebook.

Stitches by Royce and Studio Chrome are open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. The salon will stay open later by appointment.