Sunday Funday Brew Tour, a Fundraiser for Knox Heritage – Sunday, August 27

Join Knox Heritage in celebrating the growing Arts & Drafts District at the Sunday Funday Brew Tour, from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, August 27. Along Broadway and Central north just outside downtown Knoxville, five local breweries will be offering limited edition beers, inspired by local landmarks paired with food by food trucks and restaurants. Guests will start at one brewery and travel to all five through the course of the tour. Transportation between breweries will be provided by Knox Bew Tours. Sunday Funday Brew Tour is part of Knox Heritage’s Summer Supper fundraising series.

The beer lineup includes a crisp, earthy ale paired with spicy Thai tastes from Last Days of Autumn; a farmer’s market inspired pre-Prohibition ale from Crafty Bastard paired with fresh bites from Made From Scratch; Balter Beerworks’ famous tacos and a summer pilsner; a preliminary brew from Pretentious Beer Co. with gourmet bites from OliBea; and a light, bright wheat beer from Fanatic Brewing paired with a pork belly slider from Oinks & Cluckers.

Sunday Funday Brew Tour tickets are $50 each. Tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/SundayFundayKnox or by calling 865.523.8008. Space is limited and tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee a spot on the tour.

Knox Heritage thanks this year’s Summer Supper sponsors for their support of our mission to protect and preserve the fragile places in our community: Home Federal Bank, Landmark Sponsor; Pilot Flying J and Robin Easter Design, Capital Sponsors; National Strategic Protective Services and All Occasions Party Rentals, Pedestal Sponsors; and Media Partner 91.9FM WUOT. Knox Heritage also thanks all of the participating breweries, food trucks and chefs that are donating their time, beer, food and talents to this fundraiser.

Knox Heritage preserves, restores and transforms historic places. For everyone. Forever. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1974 and now serves the entire 16-county Knoxville region. For more information visit www.knoxheritage.org.