Sunsphere temporarily closed due to water line leak

Repairs to a leak in the Sunsphere’s water line will close the building’s observation deck today until approximately 2 p.m.

 

Public Building Authority CEO Jayne Burritt noticed the leak Thursday coming from the building’s exterior, and the source was discovered in an upper floor of the Sunsphere. The building’s tenants have been notified that the water will be turned off from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, and the fourth-floor observation deck will be closed in order to prepare for and accomplish the repairs.

 

Regular hours for the observation deck are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. through October 31.

 

For further updates on the Sunsphere, visit http://worldsfairpark.org/sunsphere.

