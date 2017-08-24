TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE IN LAKESHORE PARK PHASE I CONSTRUCTION

As of Friday, Aug. 25, Lakeshore Park will experience a temporary road and parking lot closure in the northeast section of the park as Phase I implementation of the Lakeshore Park Master Plan progresses.

The closure is expected to last through the end of the year while a two-mile greenway extension is added to the park’s existing 2.25-mile greenway loop.

Drivers entering Lakeshore Park from Lyons View Pike will be detoured away from the access road and parking lots located at the park’s hilltop. The closure ranges from the first intersection accessed in the park from Lyons View Pike, through the park’s northeast hilltop, and ending just before the parking lots used for the Lakeshore Park Farmers’ Market, the Hank Rappé Playground, and ballfields.

The detour is only applicable to vehicles, and signage will divert drivers to pass in front of the Lakeshore Administration Building in order to circle around and access other amenities in the park, including ballfields, the Hank Rappé Playground and the recently opened Marble Hall and Pavilion (formerly the site’s chapel).

The detour will also reroute drivers visiting the Lakeshore Park Farmers’ Market, which will remain open on its regular seasonal schedule. The market features an average of 20 vendors and is open Fridays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.from April through October.

As the closure of the parking lot and road segment begins on Friday, a new, large parking lot will open the same day. The new parking lot will be located between the Hank Rappé Playground and Marble Hall and Pavilion.

Despite the closure of the hilltop parking lots, Lakeshore Park will gain 10 parking spaces with the opening of this new parking lot on Friday. Once the greenway extension is completed, the hilltop parking will be reopened.

Ongoing improvements for Phase I of the Lakeshore Park Master Plan include the two-mile greenway extension, multi-purpose festival lawn and restrooms, and riverwalk.

You can see a video about the temporary closure and ongoing construction here: https://youtu.be/mRbE195Ms5o.

To date, the Lakeshore Park Board has raised 80 percent of the $25 million necessary to make Lakeshore Park Master Plan Phase I improvements. To learn more or to make a donation, visit www.LakeshoreParkKnoxville.org.