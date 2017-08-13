Tennessee State Museum Schedules a FREE Day for Homeschooled Families

The Tennessee State Museum will hold its second “Homeschool Day” on Friday, September 15 , from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. , for parents and children who homeschool. The theme of the day is “Citizenship,” and special programs will center on that theme.

As part of naming a special day for homeschoolers, the museum will clear its calendar, and reserve museum programs only for homeschoolers. Also, two State Capitol tour times of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. will also be reserved for homeschoolers.

Some of the programs, according to Rachel McCreery, coordinator for the day, include:

A citizenship quiz station where students can test their knowledge of American law by answering the same question immigrants have to on the citizenship test;

A “Notable Tennessean Citizen” station where students can learn about famous Tennessean;

A first person interpretation by characters in costume representing historic Tennessean; and

Hands-on activities.

There is no charge for participation. Parking is only available in paid lots downtown.