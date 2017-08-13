Tennessee State Museum Schedules a FREE Day for Homeschooled Families

The Tennessee State Museum will hold its second “Homeschool Day” on Friday, September 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for parents and children who homeschool. The theme of the day is “Citizenship,” and special programs will center on that theme.
As part of naming a special day for homeschoolers, the museum will clear its calendar, and reserve museum programs only for homeschoolers. Also, two State Capitol tour times of 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. will also be reserved for homeschoolers.
Some of the programs, according to Rachel McCreery, coordinator for the day, include:
- A citizenship quiz station where students can test their knowledge of American law by answering the same question immigrants have to on the citizenship test;
- A “Notable Tennessean Citizen” station where students can learn about famous Tennessean;
- A first person interpretation by characters in costume representing historic Tennessean; and
- Hands-on activities.
There is no charge for participation. Parking is only available in paid lots downtown.
Learn more about the various programs and resources the State Museum offers attnmuseum.org.
