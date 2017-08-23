Thursday is Last Day of Early Voting

From City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhoods:

This Thursday, August 24, is the last chance for early voting in the upcoming Knoxville City Council Primary Election.

See the early vote schedule and locations here . Or call the Knox County Election Commission at 215-2480.

Council incumbents in the District 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 seats are term limited, resulting in 30 candidates vying for these five open seats. Primary voters in each district will select that district’s top two candidates, who will then campaign citywide up to the November 7 General Election.

For voting on Primary Election Day, Aug. 29, voters should go to their designated polling location….but why wait?

Visit www.GoVoteKnoxville.com for a list of candidates and links to their websites and social media accounts. See last week’s Neighborhoods newsletter for links to voter guides, candidate interviews, and media coverage of the candidates.

Go Vote!