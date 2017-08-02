Two areas added to mosquito spray schedule

The latest lab report has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus (WNV) in Culex mosquitoes in the Milligan Street area of East Knoxville and a portion of the Halls community in North Knox County. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol, the Knox County Health Department (KCHD) will spray for mosquitoes in these areas on Thursday, Aug. 3 between 9 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting, to reduce the Culex mosquito population and the risk of WNV spreading to humans. Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard. Spray area details are below, maps included.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:

Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.

Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.

To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

More tips can be found at: http://www.knoxcounty.org/health/mosquitoes.php

Milligan Street Spray Area:

Summit Avenue; Turner Street; Mundy Street; Nichols Avenue; North Harrison Street; Washington Avenue east of Cherry Street; Jefferson Avenue east of Cherry Street; Woodbine Avenue east of Cherry Street; East Fifth Avenue east of Cherry Street; Milligan Street north of East Magnolia Avenue; North Hembree Street north of East Magnolia Avenue; North Elmwood Street; North Castle Street north of Cherry Street; North Mary Street north of Magnolia Avenue; North Beaman Street north of Magnolia Avenue; Manor Drive; Crawford Avenue; Lakeside Street north of East Magnolia Avenue; Hampton Avenue; Kirkwood Street north of East Magnolia Avenue; American Avenue; and Knoxville Zoo Drive will be treated Thursday, Aug. 3, between 9 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17.

Halls Spray Area:

Homestead Drive, Hallbrook Road, Arlie Drive, Zirkle Drive, Marshall Drive, a portion of Old Maynardville Pike, and the areas around Halls Middle School and Halls High School will be treated Thursday, Aug. 3, weather permitting. Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday. Aug. 17.

The above-mentioned sprayings are in addition to the South Knoxville area treated on July 27 and scheduled for follow-up treatment on Aug. 10.

To reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease, KCHD conducts a West Nile virus control program during the summer and fall months. As the weather warms each spring, public health professionals begin a weekly process of trapping and testing mosquitoes for WNV, a mosquito-borne disease which can infect humans, horses and birds. From March until the first frost, KCHD also uses larvicides in areas with standing water to prevent mosquito proliferation. These efforts are in addition to KCHD’s work to assess, monitor and control for Zika virus disease. More information is available by calling 865-215-5200 or visiting www.knoxcounty.org/health.