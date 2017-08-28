Words of Wisdom

By Rosie Moore

Whenever I see a thought, or phrase that touches my heart, I write it down in a notebook, which is getting quite full. Some of these are very familiar, some are fairly new. Let me share some of them with you.

Love is a symbol of eternity. It wipes out all sense of time, destroying all memory of a beginning and all fear of an end. Author unknown

Love is a smoke made with the fume of sighs. Shakespeare

Love is widely misunderstood although highly desirable malfunction of the heart which weakens the brain, causes eyes to sparkle, cheeks to glow, blood pressure to rise and the lips to pucker. Author unknown

Grow old with me, the best is yet to be. Robert Browning.

For it was not in my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul. Judy Garland

Kisses are a better fate than wisdom. e.e. cummings

Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.

All you need is love but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt. Charles Schultz

Enough about love:

For me, singing a sad song often has a healing of a situation. It gets the hurt out in the open into the light, out of the darkness. Reba McIntire

A man with no friends doesn’t have to worry about them becoming enemies. From NCIS Los Angeles.

That it will never come again is what makes life so sweet. Emily Dickinson

Never let anything so fill you with sorrow so as to make you forget the joy of the Christ risen. Mother Teresa

Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent. Victor Hugo.

Behavior is what a man does, not what he thinks, feels, or believes. Emily Dickinson

Last, but not least:

Five things you can’t recover:

A stone…..after it’s thrown.

A word….. after it’s said.

An occasion….. after it’s missed.

The time…..after it’s gone.

A person….after they die.

Send comments to: rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.