Tennessee ‘Purple Out Day’ to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee THIS Friday, September 15

Alzheimer’s disease impacts Tennessee families in every county from West to East, and now communities across the state are showing their support by participating in the third annual statewide “Purple Out Day” benefitting Alzheimer’s Tennessee, a not-for-profit organization.

Businesses, homes, justice centers and courthouses will turn purple on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and related dementias as well as raise funds to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s vision to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory. The event began with the state’s Clerks of Courts Association, including Blount County’s Circuit Court Clerk Tom Hatcher, Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond as well as Court Clerks in Jefferson, Loudon, Sevier, Cocke, Hamblen Counties and beyond.

“Seeing our state turn purple to show support for the hundreds of thousands of families like mine who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is incredibly powerful. I know many understand what it’s like to lose a loved one to this disease. It steals both memories and dignity. My father inspired me – and I hope our loved ones will inspire everyone to come together again and make The Third Annual Purple Out Day even more memorable,” said Blount County’s Circuit Court Clerk Tom Hatcher.

From Memphis to Mountain City, many of the 200 Court Clerks, their deputy clerks and other Tennessee elected officials are planning to wear purple and participate in “Purple Out Day.” Business owners, families and individuals are joining in by wearing their official Purple Out T-Shirts and decorating with purple, too.

“Our phones were really ringing last year because of Purple Out Day,” Alzheimer’s Tennessee President/CEO Janice Wade-Whitehead explained. “Those who wear purple to raise awareness and funds helped many Tennesseans connect with Alzheimer’s Tennessee resources. They found help and hope.”

Tom Hatcher and Mike Hammond have already made generous personal donations and have challenged everyone across the state to support Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s mission. “If the public pitches in, and other officials in the state make similar donations, together we can raise more than the $90,000 we contributed last year to help Alzheimer’s Tennessee continue to expand its services and provide invaluable support to families across the state,” said Hammond. “We hope all Tennesseans will put on purple this Friday, September 15, 2017 for our state’s ‘Purple Out Day.’ Honor someone you love – or loved. Alzheimer’s has touched my family. It was the hardest things in the world for my wife to ask her grandfather to give up his keys, after he started driving the wrong way down the road and didn’t realize it.”

Here’s how YOU can help “Purple Out” the State:

Learn about Alzheimer's disease. Every minute someone in America is diagnosed with Alzheimer's. More than 110,000 Tennesseans are facing the disease and that number is growing. Alzheimer's Tennessee is offering four caregiver classes in East Tennessee and the Cumberlands this Fall. Court Clerk offices across the state have educational materials from Alzheimer's Tennessee to help you learn about Alzheimer's and related dementias. For more information go to alzTennessee.org.

Make a donation. Along with displaying your purple spirit we hope you will consider supporting Alzheimer's Tennessee's mission with a donation. If you visit your Court Clerk's office to donate, please make checks payable to Alzheimer's Tennessee. Donate by mail to Alzheimer's Tennessee main office at 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville TN 37919. To make an online donation go to http://www.alztennessee.org/donate

Because Alzheimer’s disease and dementia impact at least 110,000 Tennesseans, the Board of Directors for the State Court Clerks Association of Tennessee voted to adopt and support Alzheimer’s Tennessee, a Tennessee-based 501c3 not-for-profit organization that provides support services, promotes brain health through education, and champions research for better prevention and treatment strategies. Court clerks had the opportunity to learn more about the disease at their annual conferences. Information about Alzheimer’s and related dementias will be available to the public through court clerk offices and at www.alzTennessee.org or by calling Alzheimer’s Tennessee’s 24/7 Helpline at 1 (800) 429-4283.