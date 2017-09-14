38th Annual Greek Fest this weekend

Dates/times: Sept. 15 – 17 ; Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The 38th annual Greek Fest will take place at St. George Greek Orthodox Church and is sure to once again be a favorite tradition of the Knoxville community. Features include authentic Greek food and pastries, live music, traditional Greek dancing and costumes, and shopping.

The popular a la carte menu includes favorites such as roast lamb, gyro, souvlaki, pastichio, spanakopita, Greek salad, Greek pizza and saganaki. Inside the church hall, there will be a huge selection of pastries.

The church itself, which was sadly destroyed by fire, is still awaiting the hand-painted mosaic tile to be completed before it can be installed in the church. Festival guests will be invited into our temporary sanctuary, located in the hall. There we will offer presentations on Greek Orthodox religion and history.

The marketplace will offer imported jewelry, gifts, and cultural art. Also guests can enjoy an authentic taverna, Greek wines, coffee, and frappes (iced coffee). Papou’s Pantry and YiaYia’s Cuisina will offer authentic Greek products for purchase.

And as always, the St. George youth will perform traditional and modern Greek dancing.

Admission is $2 for adults and children 12-under are free. $3 weekend passes are available.

PARKING: Lower level of Western Plaza (all 3 days); West High School (all 3 days, only after 5:00 on Friday); Laurel Church of Christ and 2nd Presbyterian (all 3 days, only after noon on Sunday) There is no parking at the church. Free shuttles are provided from these parking locations.