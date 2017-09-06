6th ANNUAL “DOGGIE DIP” SLATED FOR SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

The Knoxville Parks and Recreation Department will offer the sixth annual “Doggie Dip” on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1-5 p.m. at Inskip Pool, 4204 Bruhin Road.

It’s the end of the swimming pool season, and Inskip Pool will once again offer a dog-only swim party, sponsored by Powell Animal Hospital. Dog owners are encouraged to bring their furry friends out for a refreshing dip and afternoon of socializing.

“We’re happy to provide fun activities that get people outdoors and enjoying a new kind of special event at the pool. This happens to be an event where the entire family is invited – especially the dogs,” said Joe Walsh, City Parks and Recreation Director.

The cost is $5 per canine or human entrant, with a two-dog maximum for each owner. Lifeguards will be on site during the Doggie Dip.

All dogs are required to have up-to-date vaccinations, leashes and tags for the event. Doggie Dip registration forms must be completed for each dog attending.

For registration forms or additional information about Doggie Dip Day, please visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/recreation, call 865-687-9919, or email rlove@knoxvilletn.gov.