Careacter Star Athletes, Week 4

By on No Comment

“Our coaches and student-athletes continue to impress me in the area of careacter and most importantly with their winning the game of life,” said Dave Moore, former high school coach who founded the Careacter Star Athlete program.
With the start of the University of Tennessee’s football season, a Volunteer joins the Week 4 high school honorees.

Week 4 Honorees

J’CORYAN ANDERSON
Fulton

WILL BABB
West

CALEB BERRY
Halls

JONAH DUGGINS
Grace Christian

BRANDON ENGLAND
Powell

JAKE ESWAY
Carter

LUKE FERGUSON
Central

COLBY GREEN
Hardin Valley

TODD HENNINGSEN
Concord Christian

JACOB HOFFMAN
The King’s Academy

JAHSON JACKSON
Austin-East

JAHLIL JEFFERSON
Webb

QUENTIN JENKINS
Gibbs

TODD KELLY JR.
University of Tennessee

ISAIAH KITTS
Seymour

HUNTER OSBORN
Karns

TAYLOR SHANNON
Knoxville Catholic

GARRETT STALEY
Christian Academy of Knoxville

MICHAEL TURNER
South-Doyle

COLTEN TYLER
Bearden

ALEX WILLIAMS
Farragut

Careacter Star Athletes, Week 4 added by on
View all posts by design →

Related posts:

  1. Careacter Star Athletes for the week of August 21, 2017
  2. Character Star Athletes, Week Three
  3. Focus to recognize Careacter Star Athletes

You must be logged in to post a comment Login