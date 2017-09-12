Careacter Star Athletes, Week 4

“Our coaches and student-athletes continue to impress me in the area of careacter and most importantly with their winning the game of life,” said Dave Moore, former high school coach who founded the Careacter Star Athlete program.
With the start of the University of Tennessee’s football season, a Volunteer joins the Week 4 high school honorees.
Week 4 Honorees
J’CORYAN ANDERSON
Fulton
WILL BABB
West
CALEB BERRY
Halls
JONAH DUGGINS
Grace Christian
BRANDON ENGLAND
Powell
JAKE ESWAY
Carter
LUKE FERGUSON
Central
COLBY GREEN
Hardin Valley
TODD HENNINGSEN
Concord Christian
JACOB HOFFMAN
The King’s Academy
JAHSON JACKSON
Austin-East
JAHLIL JEFFERSON
Webb
QUENTIN JENKINS
Gibbs
TODD KELLY JR.
University of Tennessee
ISAIAH KITTS
Seymour
HUNTER OSBORN
Karns
TAYLOR SHANNON
Knoxville Catholic
GARRETT STALEY
Christian Academy of Knoxville
MICHAEL TURNER
South-Doyle
COLTEN TYLER
Bearden
ALEX WILLIAMS
Farragut
You must be logged in to post a comment Login