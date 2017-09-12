Careacter Star Athletes, Week 4

“Our coaches and student-athletes continue to impress me in the area of careacter and most importantly with their winning the game of life,” said Dave Moore, former high school coach who founded the Careacter Star Athlete program.

With the start of the University of Tennessee’s football season, a Volunteer joins the Week 4 high school honorees.

Week 4 Honorees

J’CORYAN ANDERSON

Fulton

WILL BABB

West

CALEB BERRY

Halls

JONAH DUGGINS

Grace Christian

BRANDON ENGLAND

Powell

JAKE ESWAY

Carter

LUKE FERGUSON

Central

COLBY GREEN

Hardin Valley

TODD HENNINGSEN

Concord Christian

JACOB HOFFMAN

The King’s Academy

JAHSON JACKSON

Austin-East

JAHLIL JEFFERSON

Webb

QUENTIN JENKINS

Gibbs

TODD KELLY JR.

University of Tennessee

ISAIAH KITTS

Seymour

HUNTER OSBORN

Karns

TAYLOR SHANNON

Knoxville Catholic

GARRETT STALEY

Christian Academy of Knoxville

MICHAEL TURNER

South-Doyle

COLTEN TYLER

Bearden

ALEX WILLIAMS

Farragut