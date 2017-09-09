Celebrate National Public Lands Day at a Tennessee State Park on Sept. 30

Hiking, biking and volunteer opportunities at every state park

In recognition of National Public Lands Day, Tennessee State Parks and State Natural Areas invite the public to take part in ranger-led hikes, volunteer projects and interpretive programs at all 56 state parks on Saturday, Sept. 30.

“As the Volunteer State, we hope all Tennesseans will consider joining us in caring for the beautiful lands we get to call home,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner for Parks and Conservation Brock Hill. “This day of service helps to preserve and celebrate our state’s public lands for the greater enjoyment of all who visit or live here.”

National Public Lands Day (NPLD) began in 1994 with just three federal agencies and 700 volunteers. Now in its 24th year, NPLD is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands, which make up over 30 percent of America’s landscape.

For more information, including a list of hikes and events statewide, visit http://tnstateparks.com/about/special-events/national-public-lands-day-hikes.