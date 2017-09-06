City-wide Go Vote! Knoxville public meeting is Thursday, Sept. 7

When: 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017

Where: Christenberry Recreation Center, 931 Oglewood Ave.

The winners of the Tuesday, Aug. 29, primary election have nine weeks to make their names and platforms known to voters across the city of Knoxville, as voters in all six City Council districts will determine the five new Council representatives on Nov. 7.

Not since 2009 has City Council experienced this level of turnover: Five of the nine current Council members are term-limited after serving two four-year terms. So the Nov. 7 election will determine a majority of the next City Council.

This is the last in a series of Go Vote! Knoxville meetings – one in each Council district – designed to encourage voters to meet the candidates, engage in the election process, and go vote. GoVoteKnoxville.com is a source for election and candidate information and a calendar of candidate forums.

A total of 7,140 voters cast ballots – the most in a non-mayoral primary election since term limits took effect in 2001. Before that, you’d have to go back to 1989 to find a City primary without candidates for Mayor on the ballot in which more votes were cast.

The number of people who voted in Tuesday’s election was up by about 75 percent from the number who voted in 2009, the last time these same Council seats were on the ballot and there were no incumbents running.

In the primary, an unprecedented 30 candidates ran for the five open seats in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 6th districts. Voters in each district selected the top two candidates, who now run citywide in the general election. (As directed by state law, City Council members in a special 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 meeting in the Main Assembly Room, City County Building, will break the tie and decide the second-place finisher in the 4th District race.)

Mayor Rogero at the Sept. 7 Go Vote! Knoxville public meeting will introduce the primary winners and invite voters to talk with them one-on-one.

There will be free pizza and treats. Family-friendly games and activities will be offered. The Knox County Election Commission will provide voter information and register new voters. The League of Women Voters will offer a civics quiz for prizes.

Here’s the fall election calendar:

Oct. 9: Last day to register to vote

Oct. 18-Nov. 2: Early voting period

Oct. 31: Last day to request an absentee ballot

Nov. 7: Election Day

Anyone needing a disability accommodation to attend the Sept. 7 Go Vote! Knoxville public meeting should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact the City Law Department at 865-215-2050.