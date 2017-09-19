Community invited to Recode Knoxville public meeting

The second community meeting for the Recode Knoxville zoning code update will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Central United Methodist Church, 201 Third Ave.

On Wednesday, Sept. 20, the Stakeholder Advisory Committee will meet at 10 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City County Building. This meeting is also open to the public.

These meetings will focus on the recently released Recode Knoxville Technical Report, which you can read online at RecodeKnoxville.com.

Camiros, the consultants assisting in the ordinance update, reviewed the City of Knoxville’s Zoning Code and presented their findings in the report. It highlights substantive changes to current regulations and offers conceptual approaches to resolving specific issues. The report also:

Provides an overview of the current regulations;

Identifies additional issues that had not yet been identified; and

Introduces concepts and regulatory approaches that will set the tone for revisions in the new code.



“We’re eager to get feedback on the Technical Report,” said Gerald Green, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission. “The work done on this report has prepared the consultants to start working on the first draft of the new code, and we are seeking community feedback throughout that process.”

Knoxville’s zoning code hasn’t undergone a thorough review in nearly 60 years. Recode Knoxville will allow the city to adopt modern standards to help shape the city for the next 20 to 40 years. It will also help protect and enhance Knoxville’s sense of place over the next few decades.

Knox County is projected to add 170,000 residents by 2040, and this update of the City’s zoning ordinance will help prepare the community for that growth by striking a balance between protecting historic characteristics of neighborhoods and creating standards that encourage dynamic growth. It will encourage investment, protect valued community assets, and support connectivity among people and places.

For more information, please contact Gerald Green at 865-215-3758 or gerald.green@knoxmpc.org. You can also sign up to receive updates on the project at www.recodeknoxville.com.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation to attend either of next week’s public meetings should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact the City Law Department at 865-215-2050.