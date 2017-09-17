Cordell Hull Day Returns with Free Family Fun

Music, crafts and storytelling to celebrate namesake of Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park

After several years, Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park is bringing back its namesake festival – Cordell Hull Day – on Saturday, Sept. 30. Guests are invited to enjoy free craft demonstrations, traditional music and dancing, and theatrical and historical storytelling at the 58-acre park just north of Cookeville.

“We’re excited to show locals and visitors what this park has to offer in terms of the history here and the outdoor beauty,” said Park Manager Monique Johnson.

While the main festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, the park is also offering a school event on Friday, Sept. 29 for all school-aged children and families. The event is sponsored in part by the Friends of Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park.

K&S Farm will be bringing Clydesdales to demonstrate historic plowing techniques. They will be located in the arena at Pickett County Horsemen’s Association from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The full schedule of events on Saturday is as follows:

10 – 11 a.m.: Master of Ceremonies as well as a hike to the overlook of Bunkum Cave

11 a.m. – noon: “Beneficial Beast” – an animal show by the Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth

Noon – 1 p.m.: Music by The Bilbreys

1 – 1:30 p.m.: Performance by the Good Neighbors Theater

1:30 – 2 p.m.: Storytelling by local historian Jim Buck

2 – 3 p.m.: “Beneficial Beast” – an animal show by the Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth

3 – 4 p.m.: Music by the Cross Brothers

4 – 5 p.m.: Music by Clear View

Cordell Hull Birthplace State Park features several historical representations related to his life, including a museum, replica log cabin and period gardens. The park also includes the Hull Library and Archives that houses the entire Cordell Hull Collection consisting of more than 1,500 books and hundreds of original photographs, documents and three dimensional objects. The collection includes a replica of his Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to him in 1945 for his international work. For more information about the park and the event, visit http://tnstateparks.com/parks/about/cordell-hull-birthplace.