Fans Encouraged to Plan Ahead for Travel to Florida-Tennessee

GAINESVILLE, Fla.—In the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, fans traveling to Saturday’s Florida-Tennessee game are encouraged to plan ahead due to heavy traffic, high waters and gas shortages around the Gainesville area.

Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 16. Heavy congestion is expected on the roads and fans are encouraged to leave early to avoid delays.

Fans should also be aware that there could continue to be a gas shortage in the Gainesville area due to the impact of Hurricane Irma over the past week and to plan ahead accordingly.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced on Thursday that I-75 will remain open as flood waters have been receding on the Santa Fe River. (OFFICIAL RELEASE)

Fans should still be aware that the FDOT and FHP have closed bridges on U.S. 27 and U.S. 41 (detour info here). Once these highways are safe, they will reopen to motorists.

Follow @MyFDOT and @FLHSMV on Twitter for the latest updates and check FLHSMV.gov/sante-fe-river-rise-closures for complete information.