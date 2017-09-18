Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley to host 5th annual Waggin’ Tails 5K Race to No-Kill

The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley (HSTV) is hosting its fifth annual Waggin’ Tails 5K Race to No-Kill on Saturday, September 23 at 11 a.m. The race will be held in historic Happy Holler and will serve as the kickoff event to the Happy Hollerpalooza Street Fair.

The race is one of a few events HSTV holds each year to help serve its fundraising mission. As a non-profit organization, HSTV relies on events like this to raise money for shelter operating expenses. It is through the generosity of the public that the shelter is able to serve the community and animals both locally and regionally. Thanks to donor support, HSTV employees and volunteers were able to help reroute over 100 animals that had been displaced due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma this past week.

“The Waggin’ Tails 5K is always a fun event, because it is one of the few local races that allow dogs to participate,” said HSTV Executive Director Amy Buttry. “We are especially excited this year, because we are kicking off the Happy Hollerpalooza Street Fair, so there will be plenty of entertainment, food and drinks following the race.”

Early registration is $25 per racer and ends September 21. Of course, dogs can participate free of charge. Racers can register on HSTV’s Event Page at HumaneSocietyTennessee.com. For those who are unable to participate on race day but want to be part of the race to a no-kill East Tennessee, HSTV encourages them to donate $25 and become a virtual participant. The race will be held in the Happy Holler district of North Knoxville near the corner of W. Anderson Ave. and N. Central St. Registration and packet pickup begins at 9:00 a.m. on race day.