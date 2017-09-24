The Knoxville Focus for September 25, 2017

Foothills Title Services opens new office

By Mike Steely

With the formal opening of the company’s third office at 3208 Tazewell Pike Thursday, Foothills Title Services now has three branches in our area.

Attorney Troy D. Brown founded Foothills in 1997 after serving in Desert Storm and Bosnia where he flew KC-135s with the Air Force. A UT law school graduate, he opened his first office in Maryville. The Blount County office is at 121 Station Drive and his other Knox County office is at 516 Ebenezer.

Why would an attorney choose the title business?

“My intention was always to go into business. I felt a law license would give me an advantage compared to my competition regardless of which business I chose to pursue,” Brown told The Focus.

When asked what is unique about Foothills Title Services, Sue Smartt, Closing Agent for the Tazewell Pike office, was quick to reply.

“It’s our customer service. There are so many underlying conditions to a title search,” she said, adding that they specialize in working with buyers and sellers and dealing with estates.

“If you don’t ask the right questions, you don’t get the right answers,” she said.

“And having an attorney on staff sets us apart,” she pointed out. Smartt comes to Foothills Title Services after several years as owner of Acquire Title. The Fountain City lady is joined in the Tazewell Pike office by Kelsea Andrews and Rebecca Cook Pruitt.

The company is a full-service title company handling all aspects of real estate transactions to include title searches, title insurance, commercial and residential real estate closings, and 1031s. Clients have followed Smartt to the new location and she said the best type of business is repeat customers and referrals.

Smartt said that Brown did most of the remodeling of the Tazewell Pike office.

“We accomplish excellence through our combination of service, convenience and legal knowledge,” Brown said, adding, “Our goal is to inspire utmost confidence such that from the initial order request to post-closing documentation our clients rest assured that we are taking care of their every need.”

You may contact the Tazewell Pike office of Foothills Title Services by calling (865) 312-6212 or reach Smartt on email at Sue@foothillstitle.biz.

