Knoxville’s WIVK 107.7 & King University Kickoff 8th Annual Scholarship Contest

One of WIVK FM 107.7’s listeners will be the lucky winner of a full scholarship to King University. WIVK and King University are sponsoring their eighth annual scholarship contest. The promotion will begin on Friday, Sept. 29 and will run through Oct. 26. All applications must be submitted before midnight on Oct. 26, at which time five finalists will be chosen from the pool of qualified applicants. The finalists will be invited to attend the open house/live remote on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at King’s Knoxville campus at The Village at Hardin Valley where the winner will be announced.

After being named last year’s winner, Ann Michele “Shellie” Ruppert exclaimed, “I am overwhelmed. I am so excited to be able to do this and to be able to go back and correct something I felt I’d made a mistake doing a long time ago. This is such a huge blessing. I had been looking for a job, and because I had never finished college, I could not find a job that pays well. I knew I needed to go back, but I did not think it was possible. [Through this contest] I realized I could go back to the place from which I started and get my degree.”

The Degree of Success Scholarship promotion is geared toward adults who would like to realize their dream of obtaining an undergraduate degree at no cost through King’s Graduate & Professional Studies and Online Programs (GPS). The winner of the scholarship contest will be able to choose a convenient King location to begin their degree program including Knoxville/Hardin Valley, Morristown, and Sevierville.

The winner will receive a full-tuition paid scholarship to one of King’s GPS degree programs including Business Administration, Communication, Criminal Justice, Elementary Education with K-5 licensure, Healthcare Administration, Psychology, or RN-BSN. The winner will also receive books and $50 gift certificate from the Tornado Alley Bookstore.

“Often we have prospective students ask us about the availability of scholarships for adults. Adult-learners may not have the financial support in place they need to pursue an undergraduate degree, and this all-tuition paid scholarship will remove the financial barriers for one lucky listener,” says Kristi Reynolds, assistant vice president of GPS Enrollment Management Knoxville at King University. “King is excited to continue to offer this opportunity to the greater-Knoxville region and encourages the community to consider returning to school to complete your education goal.”

Interested applicants should visit either www.WIVK.com or http://degreeofsuccess.king.edu to apply today for the Degree of Success Scholarship Contest. Contact King University’s Office of Admissions at 800.362.0014 or admissions@king.edu for additional information.