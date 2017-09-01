Legacy Parks Makes a Great Event Even Better

A Night for Legacy Parks benefit concert for Legacy Parks Foundation set for August 10 has been merged into Cheers to 20 Years of WDVX music event on Sept. 1 to create one night of music to benefit both East Tennessee non-profits.

Cheers to 20 Years continues WDVX’s eight year tradition of a free musical event on Market Square the Friday before Labor Day. This year the musical event t is sponsored by Blackhorse Brewery who is producing the Local Motion IPA to benefit Legacy Parks and a special beer for WDVX – so combining the events made sense.

“Thanks to Blackhorse Brewery and WDVX, we’ve taken a great event and made it even better,” said Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation. “Having an outdoor setting along with more music, beer, food, and fun will make this an unforgettable night for our community while allowing them to support two great nonprofits.”

Nashville’s premier high-energy roots rock and roll trio, The Royal Hounds, will bring lots of energy to the night, and East Tennessee’s legendary songbird Robinella will bring her soulful mix of elegant country, jazz, folk, and bluegrass, backed by a full band. Opening entertainment is the rising group Night Colors led by siblings Elijah and Hannah Cruise. With their pop folk sounds they will deliver some fresh, fun sounds. Blackhorse Brewery will also serve their highly-anticipated Local Motion IPA, a limited-release beer brewed specially to benefit Legacy Parks, along with the 20 Year Beer to support WDVX.

Legacy Parks’ featured beer, the Local Motion IPA, is a refreshing session IPA perfect for summer, and proceeds from its sales at the event and throughout its limited release go back to Legacy Parks. This Tropical Session IPA has a distinct flavor and aroma derived from the hops that give it a bright, juicy flavor.

Legacy Parks Foundation, one of the benefitting organizations, is an East Tennessee nonprofit that works to conserve our natural resources, create public places, and connect communities. Attendees will have the chance to learn about the organization on site. Proceeds from this Local Motion IPA sold at this event will help Legacy Parks continue to add parkland for Knox County, conserve natural space, and access our beautiful rivers.

More information about the event can be found at legacyparks.org or wdvx.com